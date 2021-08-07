"She owns it!": Olympic women's golf gold medallist Nelly Korda praises Aditi Ashok's scintillating display

Aditi Ashok won a billion hearts with her golfing display at the 2021 Olympics. However, she couldn't win a medal. After finding herself in podium places throughout the competition, the Indian fell agonizingly short in Round 4.

Asiti Ashok ended Round 3 with a score of 12-under in the 2nd position. As the competition intensified during the 4th round, the medal places opened up with four contenders - USA's Nelly Korda, New Zealand's Lydia Ko, Japan's Mone Inami and India's Ashok.

Aditi Ashok was still in the medal spot but a bogey on the 11th hole meant she had no room for errors in the remaining strokes. Then, on the 15th hole, Aditi Ashok missed out on a birdie which all her competitors managed. This pushed her out of medal contention and Aditi had to play catch up from that point on.

At the end of the competition, Aditi had to settle for the 4th spot and a score of 15 under par. USA's Nelly Korda clinched gold with a score of 17-under. Japan's Inami took silver while Lydia won the bronze.

Praise pours in for Aditi Ashok

#Tokyo2020 | #Golf



What a performance by @aditigolf , finishes 4th at #TokyoOlympics , so close to the medal finish.



You made India proud girl !

Long way to go 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/SiREn0BGo7 — Dept of Sports MYAS (@IndiaSports) August 7, 2021

This birdie showed us how @aditigolf - the world no. 200 went toe-to-toe with the champions till the last shot and finished fourth. 🙌🙌🙌#Tokyo2020 | #StrongerTogether | #UnitedByEmotion pic.twitter.com/Ga9G6arg3E — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 7, 2021

Aditi Ashok's efforts in the Tokyo Olympics have not gone unnoticed. Her excellent putting abilities have won her praise from many people. Her fellow competitors have also admired Ashok's historic performance. Speaking of Ashok, Nelly Korda said:

"She has some kind of swagger on the putting green. She owns it."

Aditi Ashok succeeded in making Indian people follow a sport that is not very popular in the country. Most people back home are not well versed with terms like birdie and bogey since golf is followed by very few Indian fans. However, following Aditi Ashok's performance, golf has been trending across social media platforms and search engines in the country.

Aditi is just 23 years old. She has already competed at 2 Olympics, is part of the grand LPGA tour and has the joint highest number of appearances at the majors. Her abilities and achievements, coupled with this result, might have set India's golfing revolution in motion.

Also read: "Coming 4th at the Olympics kind of sucks": Aditi Ashok highlights what the historic result could mean for India

Edited by Diptanil Roy