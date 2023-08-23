“She’s fallen apart” – Fans react to Holly Sonders launching ‘Exposed Sportz,’ dubs it her ‘downfall’

Former Golf Channel host Holly Sonders became the epicenter of talks after announcing the launch of her new entertainment sports league named 'Exposed Sportz'.

NUCLR GOLF shared a post on Twitter about Sonders' new sports league and a statement from her. The news garnered immense criticism from fans. One of them wrote that the former sports presenter has 'fallen apart' and 'ruined herself':

"She’s fallen apart. Ruined herself. Sad."

Another Twitter user bets that the new league will not last until 2024.

One of the fans felt sad and wrote that Holly Sonders had become a mess.

There was another fan who was deeply saddened by the launch of 'Exposed Sportz'. The user wrote that it was a negative 10 steps back to all those women who were 'breaking the glass ceiling' and 'making a difference as CEO'.

Fans were really disappointed with Holly Sonders' announcement of the new sports league, 'Exposed Sportz'. Their feelings were certainly seen in the comment section of the Twitter post. Here are some top comments from the fans:

The NUCLR GOLF post had a statement from Holly Sonders. It quoted that she built the new sports league after analyzing what people wants to see on television through her career. She added that the 'Exposed Sportz' league was kind of inspired by 'Girls Gone Wild.'

"I know what people want to see, I built my life on TV. So, I know what people are looking for and I know what entertainment value is -- especially competition. After doing sports as many years as I did, this is just a new kind of sports, kind of inspired by 'Girls Gone Wild."

"Ladies, please remove your tops" - Holly Sonders speaks on her new unconventional sports league 'Exposed Sportz'

The announcement of the new sports league by a former sports presenter had multiple unconventional things that might have shaken the sports fraternity. One such thing was that players remove their shirts instead of shaking hands at the start of a match.

In an interview with Outkick, Sonders said that she learned what people want to see. She said,

"We quickly learned that the best (sports competitions) were the ones where the girls were touching. Like the oil wrestling and Twister. We say 'sports', but it's really different competitions. One that we did was a sundae eating contest."

She gave an example of boxers touching each other's gloves before the fight and shared that the athletes of Exposed Sportz would remove their shirt and touch their breasts and then start their play.

"Boxers touch gloves at the beginning of a fight. We have the t*tty-tap. The referee says, 'Ladies, please remove your tops' and then they touch their breasts together and we’re off. That's kind of our trademark. The 't*tty-tap," Holly Sonders said.

As per the Exposed Sportz Instagram handle, the new unconventional sports league was launched on August 22.