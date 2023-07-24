“She’s gone through it all with me” - Barracuda Championship winner Akshay Bhatia gets emotional opening up about his girlfriend

In a touching moment of vulnerability, Akshay Bhatia, the newly crowned Barracuda Championship winner, discussed his girlfriend's role in his remarkable victory.

Bhatia's words shed light on the profound impact of his partner's unwavering support throughout his journey to success on the PGA Tour.

Akshay Bhatia, a talented 21-year-old American golfer, turned pro at 17, raising high expectations in the golfing world. Despite failing to secure full PGA Tour status in 2022, Bhatia continued to pursue his dreams relentlessly.

Presleigh Schultz, his girlfriend, has been a steadfast presence in his life and has played a pivotal role in his golfing journey. The two have been dating since they connected on Instagram in 2019.

With over 23,700 Instagram followers and 1.8 million TikTok likes, Schultz is an influencer and businesswoman from California. Despite her online presence, she keeps her personal life private. The couple's strong bond and support for each other are evident, with Schultz often accompanying Bhatia to his golf tournaments.

Bhatia, a rising star in golf, secured his first PGA Tour victory at the Barracuda Championship. As he continues to impress on the golf course, their relationship remains cherished by fans and media alike.

Bhatia said:

"She's gone through it all with me... you know I couldn't imagine my life without her. I couldn't imagine being on this journey without her by my side... she's a huge part of this win."

During a recent interview on Wide World of Sports with Peter Psaltis and Todd Woodbridge, Bhatia opened up about his victory and the profound impact his girlfriend had on his achievement.

Final leaderboard in Barracuda Championship

In the Barracuda Championship, Akshay Bhatia's hard work was evident as he won over Patrick Rodgers in a sudden-death playoff to secure his first PGA Tour victory.

The final leaderboard of the Barracuda Championship showcased Bhatia's impressive performance and place among the tournament's top golfers.

Akshay Bhatia (+40)*

Patrick Rodgers (+40)

Julien Guerrier (+37)

Jens Dantorp

Ryan Gerard (+36)

Chesson Hadley (+35)

Fred Van Rooyen

James Hahn

Beau Hossler

In his statement, Bhatia's words reflected the depth of his gratitude toward his girlfriend, Presleigh Schultz. Her support and presence have been constants in Bhatia's career, providing him with the strength and motivation to pursue his dreams relentlessly. As Bhatia continues to climb the ranks and challenge some of the world's best golfers, Presleigh's unwavering support remains integral to his journey.

Bhatia's heartfelt revelation about his girlfriend resonates with the world of sports, showcasing the significance of having a strong support system outside the arena. As he enters the prestigious events on the PGA Tour with full status, Akshay Bhatia's remarkable achievement and the role of his girlfriend in his success serve as a touching reminder of the power of love and support in pursuing one's dreams.