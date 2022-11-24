“Six o’clock tee time is…quite early” - Ryan Fox opens up on his busy travel schedule on the DP World Tour

Ryan Fox recently finished in the 19th position on the 2022 DP World Tour and reached No. 24 in the Official World Golf Rankings. It was an incredible journey to Dubai, but it was very tiring for the golfer.

Fox signed off on an incredible season, finishing up with World No. 1 golfer Rory McIlroy, but the trip back home from Dubai has given him travel anxiety.

He hopped on a 16-hour-long flight only to land in Auckland, and after spending a few hours with his family, Ryan headed to Brisbane for the Australian PGA Championship.

However, the worst is yet to arrive. Ryan has been placed in the morning marquee group, which will start at 6 am on Thursday. He will play alongside Cameron Smith and former World No. 1 Adam Scott.

Ryan was extremely tired when he landed on foreign soil on Tuesday and said:

"I don't know what planet I was on."

To top it all off, his early tee times are now impeding his game. Ryan Fox said:

"Six o'clock tee time is... quite early."

Fox continued:

"I got to play with Rory last week in the first round in Dubai, and now I get a couple of rounds with two Aussie legends."

Earlier, while talking to the paparazzi on Wednesday, Ryan Fox said:

" We’ve got a 2-year-old, and we’d gone from London to South Africa [for the Nedbank Golf Challenge], then Dubai, and it was just easier to take the whole family home."

The golfer further mentioned:

"We had a lot of stuff to bring home from London, and it was just easier to go home and drop the family off. We got home at 12:30 am. By the time I’d repacked my bag and put some washing on because I had no clean shirts, I got to bed at 2 a.m. and woke up again at about 4:15 am to make sure the washing was dry, put it in my suitcase and left for the airport at 5 am.”

Ryan Fox remembered his friend Shane Warne before the Australian PGA Tour

Ryan Fox performed outstandingly on the DP World Tour in Dubai. He was ranked outside the top 200 before joining the series and is now ranked 24 in OWGR.

Despite being very tired after returning from Dubai and then quickly traveling to Australia for the next match, Ryan is excited to share the course with two of the Australian gems, Adam Scott and Cameron Smith.

Ryan Fox was also on good terms with Australian cricketer Shane Warne, who died earlier in March in Thailand at the age of 52.

Fox has played several amateur tournaments with him and teamed up with the spin bowler at the pro-am at St. Andrews last year.

Ryan Fox, who is in Australia now, could not help but remember his good friend. The golfer paid tribute to Shane Warne and recalled their old memories.

Ryan said:

"He gets on the first tee and goes, 'I'm no good this morning, and he starts off with a birdie-net-eagle, and we shot 56 as a team. He beat all the pros with the stick, getting 10 shots. I mean, he was just a legend of legend. It was very sad for him not to be at Dunhill with us this year, but it was kind of nice to honor him in that way too.

