“So a super league. Gross” – Fans react to reports on the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and LIV Golf’s ‘Elite Global Golf Tour’

The PGA Tour, the DP World Tour, and the LIV Golf's merger deal was announced back in the first week of June. The stated motive behind the agreement was to unify and strengthen the game of golf.

Recently, as per a Daily Mail report, the new entity that will be formed by the merger will be known as the 'Elite Global Golf Tour'. The new golf circuit will be formed after the framework is finalized and it is expected to commence its operations in 2025.

NUCLR GOLF shared the report on Twitter and revealed other details of the planned golf tour. Fans were mostly unhappy with the news and reacted to it in the comment section of the tweet. One of the fans wrote:

"So a super league. Gross."

Another fan wrote that he felt sad to see the PGA Tour becoming the secondary Tour.

Most fans were seemingly disappointed to see the leaked reports of the 'Elite Global Golf Tour'. One of them pointed out that many players who joined LIV Golf claimed to have done so to have a less hectic schedule.

Later, the same user asked whether the tournaments will be a '54-hole shot gun'.

There was another fan who was unhappy with 12 tournaments being played in the United States. He felt that the new company would favor the American players.

There was another fan who hoped for the report to be fake.

A few fans, though, were quite happy about the leaked report. They felt that the game of golf was changing and they wanted to see more. Some fans even wanted to see LIV Golf players play on the PGA Tour.

Here are some comments in favor of the proposed 'Elite Global Golf Tour':

What details have been leaked of the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and LIV Golf's new venture, 'Elite Global Golf Tour'?

The unified schedule of the three golf Tours is reported to feature top players competing in 18 tournaments. Not just the top golfers in the world, but also some special invitees will feature in the tournaments.

While the report also suggests that about 12 events might be scheduled in the United States, the prize purse of each event could go as high as $34 million.

It is noteworthy that the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour, and LIV Golf will continue with their independent administration until 2025 before the new 'Elite Global Golf Tour' starts.

The American investment bank Allen & Company is also reported to be working on the financial aspects of the unified event. They will reportedly overlook the investment coming from the Saudi's Public Investment Fund.

The leaked report emerged on the internet just a week after the PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan issued a statement surrounding the PGA-PIF framework agreement. He was confident of the framework proving to have a positive impact on the Tour.