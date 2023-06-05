"Still 7 weeks until the Open" - Fans react to spotting Tiger Woods for the first time post ankle surgery at Palm Beach Gardens

Celebrated golfer Tiger Woods has been out of action since the 2023 Masters. There were no updates about his return to the golf course post his ankle surgery. However, recently, images of the legendary golfer went viral from his recent visit to the Palm Beach Gardens.

In a recent Twitter post, a user called TWlegion shared an image of a golf cart where Woods can be spotted. The tweet read:

"#SIGHTING — Tiger Woods was spotted out and about in a golf cart for the first time post ankle surgery yesterday in Palm Beach Gardens to take in Charlie’s tournament"

TWLEGION @TWlegion — Tiger Woods was spotted out and about in a golf cart for the first time post ankle surgery yesterday in Palm Beach Gardens to take in Charlie’s tournament

(📸: mdmesq) #SIGHTING — Tiger Woods was spotted out and about in a golf cart for the first time post ankle surgery yesterday in Palm Beach Gardens to take in Charlie’s tournament(📸: mdmesq) 🚨#SIGHTING — Tiger Woods was spotted out and about in a golf cart for the first time post ankle surgery yesterday in Palm Beach Gardens to take in Charlie’s tournament 🐐 (📸: mdmesq) https://t.co/xL7LJZEJdI

Soon after Tiger Woods' image went viral, fans breathed a sigh of relief that their favorite golfer is doing well and is back on the golf course.

One fan wrote in the comment section predicting Tiger Woods' return to The Open Championship, which is almost seven weeks away.

"Still 7 weeks until the Open…," he wrote.

Here are some of the top comments from the TWlegion's comment section:

"Literally woke up this morning and wondered how he was doing."

Dave Bornack @BornackGolf67 @TWlegion Literally woke up this morning and wondered how he was doing. @TWlegion Literally woke up this morning and wondered how he was doing.

"@TigerWoods is the goat. He doesn’t anything else to prove. Now he’s being a goat father and passing his legacy on to Charlie."

Jhpeterman @Jhpeterman81 @TWlegion 🏼 @TigerWoods is the goat. He doesn’t anything else to prove. Now he’s being a goat father and passing his legacy on to Charlie. @TWlegion @TigerWoods is the goat. He doesn’t anything else to prove. Now he’s being a goat father and passing his legacy on to Charlie. 💪🏼

"There’s been a spotting of a tiger in the woods #15"

NotoriousRK2 @NotoriousRk2 🏌️‍♂️ #15 @TWlegion There’s been a spotting of a tiger in the woods🏌️‍♂️ #15 @TWlegion There’s been a spotting of a tiger in the woods 🐅 🏌️‍♂️ #15

"Ankle surgery damnnnn I hope all is well tiger! Good luck Charlie!!!"

🦋Colléén🦋 @SportsFamsRock damnnnn I hope all is well tiger! Good luck Charlie!!! @TWlegion Ankle surgerydamnnnn I hope all is well tiger! Good luck Charlie!!! @TWlegion Ankle surgery 😳 damnnnn I hope all is well tiger! Good luck Charlie!!!

"About six weeks since the surgery,make a run at the British?"

Donald Wong @DWonSF @TWlegion About six weeks since the surgery,make a run at the British? @TWlegion About six weeks since the surgery,make a run at the British?

"Charlie is driving. Look closely behind headcover. You can see the bill of a hat. Tiger on passenger side? Would make sense seeing as your clubs are typically behind you if driving"

Phil Castro ⛳ @philctampa @TWlegion Charlie is driving. Look closely behind headcover. You can see the bill of a hat. Tiger on passenger side? Would make sense seeing as your clubs are typically behind you if driving @TWlegion Charlie is driving. Look closely behind headcover. You can see the bill of a hat. Tiger on passenger side? Would make sense seeing as your clubs are typically behind you if driving

However, fans still speculated that the earlier image was not of Tiger Woods. Later on, the user TWLegion shared another image that clearly confirmed it was Woods. The tweet read:

"Bunch of people said the other photo wasn’t Tiger - here’s one from today that is definitely him. Zoom in and you can see he’s still in a boot. This is pretty much the first update we’ve had since surgery lol."

TWLEGION @TWlegion Bunch of people said the other photo wasn’t Tiger - here’s one from today that is definitely him. Zoom in and you can see he’s still in a boot. This is pretty much the first update we’ve had since surgery lol. (📸: ella_golf_ / IG) Bunch of people said the other photo wasn’t Tiger - here’s one from today that is definitely him. Zoom in and you can see he’s still in a boot. This is pretty much the first update we’ve had since surgery lol. (📸: ella_golf_ / IG) 🚨Bunch of people said the other photo wasn’t Tiger - here’s one from today that is definitely him. Zoom in and you can see he’s still in a boot. This is pretty much the first update we’ve had since surgery lol. (📸: ella_golf_ / IG) https://t.co/VACXrVFAql

Here are the fan comments speculating whether the image was of Tiger Woods or not:

"You are trying to be funny?? Because its not…"

"That's not Tiger"

"that’s not Tiger"

"Wearing under Armour sneakers. It's not him."

"Looks legit howev I am questioning the hairline on the back of neck?"

Phil Castro ⛳ @philctampa @TWlegion Looks legit howev I am questioning the hairline on the back of neck? @TWlegion Looks legit howev I am questioning the hairline on the back of neck?

Why did Tiger Woods have ankle surgery after the 2023 Augusta Masters?

Five times Masters Champion Tiger Woods had to withdraw from the 2023 Augusta Masters after his right ankle started to trouble him. He completed seven holes in the third round before he withdrew from the tournament.

The golfer had a pretty terrible car accident back in 2021, and since then his leg has troubled him frequently. After withdrawing from the first major of the season, Woods went under a subtalar fusion procedure. According to his tweet, he had a successful surgery.

Tiger Woods has missed several tournaments since the Masters. He has not been part of the 2023 PGA Championship and will also miss the 2023 US Open too. There is no update on his participation in the fourth major of the season, The Open Championship 2024.

Poll : 0 votes