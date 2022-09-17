“Such a stupid, petty move” – How fans reacted to the PGA Tour preventing Phil Mickelson and other LIV golfers from renewing their memberships

The PGA Tour-LIV Golf rivalry peaked a few weeks ago when the American Tour disallowed LIV golfers from renewing their existing contracts with the PGA. Former PGA Tour players and current LIV golfers were informed that they have been made ineligible for tour membership renewals for the 2022-23 season.

The PGA Tour had earlier suspended players, including Phil Mickelson, for their defection to LIV Golf. Later, the LIV golfers suffered yet another setback as the PGA disallowed membership renewals. The American circuit sent a letter to players who jumped ship from the PGA to LIV Golf informing them of the same.

According to the letter, the LIV rebel golfers will not be allowed to continue as PGA Tour members. The letter from the PGA read:

“The Tour cannot enter into a membership agreement with a player. When, as here, it reasonably anticipates the player will not perform the material obligations under that agreement.”

The move was met with a mixed response from the players. It didn’t affect some players like Dustin Johnson and Patrick Reed, who handed in their resignation to the PGA during their defection to LIV.

However, it came as a blow to players like Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau. Mickelson slammed the move and said that he 'earned' his membership in the American circuit and was unwilling to let it go.

Mickelson, along with 10 other LIV golfers, filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA for their actions. However, players from the controversial Saudi-backed league lost the lawsuit and were forced to choose between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

Golf world reacts to PGA Tour’s action against LIV golfers

The golf world was divided about the PGA Tour’s decision. While many fans came in support of the American circuit for the strict action, several others slammed it.

Some openly accused the PGA of being 'selfish' and said that they must reconsider letting LIV Golf players play as they add value to the sport.

Here are some of the reactions:

Phil Mickelson says he wants to continue playing in the PGA Tour

Mickelson has been the biggest signing for LIV Golf yet. He joined the inaugural season of the LIV Golf series in June for a hefty paycheck of around $200 million. He joined a list of players who defected from the PGA Tour to the controversial series and became the highest-paid golfer of the year.

However, the 52-year-old athlete opposed the American tour’s decision to suspend him for the move. Mickelson was speaking at a press conference at The Country Club in Brookline ahead of the US Open when he expressed his wish to play for the PGA. He said:

“I think there is the incredible, obvious financial commitment... for all the players involved. More than that there are other factors. With fewer tournaments, it allows me to have more balance in my life, it allows me to do things that are off the golf course. I've worked hard to earn a lifetime membership."

"I’ve worked hard to give back to the PGA Tour in the game of golf throughout my 30-plus years of professional golf. I’ve earned that lifetime membership, so I believe it should be my choice."

However, the American tour seemed unaffected by Phil Mickelson and other LIV golfers’ claims. They have carried on canceling all the rebel players’ memberships.

