Suzann Pettersen’s four European Solheim Cup captain's picks: All you need to know

Suzann Pettersen, captain of the European squad, has officially announced her four-team lineup for the 2023 Solheim Cup, which will be held in Spain next month. The Europeans are aiming for a third consecutive victory on their own turf.

The team event will be held from September 22 to 24 at the Finca Cortesin Golf Course, where Team Europe play against Team USA.

This year's European squad will have three British players. This includes Charley Hull and Georgia Hall, who are two of eight automatic qualifiers, and Gemma Dryburgh, who has been chosen by the captain. Madelene Sagstrom, Emily Kristine Pedersen, and Caroline Hedwall were also picked by Pettersen.

Here is everything you need to know about the four captain picks for Team Europe:

#1 Madelene Sagstrom

Madelene Sagstrom (Image via Getty)

Madalene Sagstrom is a Swedish player and has won four professional golf events, including one on the LPGA Tour.

She will be making her third Solheim Cup appearance, but she will be playing in Europe for the first time. Sagstrom has had a successful career so far, having played in all five major tournaments in her career. She recorded her best finish at the 2021 Women's British Open where she tied for second place.

#2 Emily Kristine Pedersen

Emily Kristine Pedersen (Image via Getty)

Emily Kristine Pedersen will also be making her third Solheim Cup appearance this year and her debut on the European golf course. She holed the winning putt for the European team in 2021 and has a record of 3-4-0 at the team event.

Pedersen turned pro in 2016 and had won six professional events, including five on the Ladies European Tour.

#3 Caroline Hedwall

Caroline Hedwall (Image via Getty)

Suzann Pettersen's third pick for the Solheim Cup is Caroline Hedwall. She is one of the most experienced players in the tournamen and has played in this event five times.

Hedwall is a Swedish golfer and has won 16 professional events in her career, including seven on the Ladies European Tour, since turning pro in 2010.

#4 Gemma Dryburgh

Gemma Dryburgh (Image via Getty)

Gemma Dryburgh will receive her first taste of the Solheim Cup in this year's edition. However, she has experienced playing in a team event, having competed at the 2014 Curtis Cup.

Dryburgh turned pro in 2015 and has won five professional events, including one on the LPGA Tour and one on the Ladies European Tour.

European Solheim Cup team

The European Solheim Cup team will have 12 players, eight of whom are auto-qualified, while four are picked by team captain Suzann Pettersen.

Here are the members of the 2023 European Solheim Cup team:

Celine Boutier

Solheim Cup record: 5-1-1

Carlota Ciganda

Solheim Cup Record: 7-8-4

Gemma Dryburgh

Solheim Cup Record: N/A

Linn Grant

Solheim Cup Record: N/A

Georgia Hall

Solheim Cup Record: 7-5-1

Caroline Hedwall

Solheim Cup Record: 8-6-1

Charley Hull

Solheim Cup Record: 11-5-3

Leona Maguire

Solheim Cup Record: 4-0-1

Maja Stark

Solheim Cup Record: N/A

Madelene Sagstrom

Solheim Cup Record: 2-4-0

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Solheim Cup Record: 3-4-0

Anna Nordqvist

Solheim Cup Record: 14-10-3