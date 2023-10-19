“That was much quicker than a LIV franchise”: Steph Curry investing in Tiger Woods’ TGL sends golf fans into a meltdown

Tiger Woods' TGL has found a great addition to their growing portfolio, with Steph Curry investing in a founding team. In association with Marc Lasry, Avenue Capital Group chairman and CEO, the NBA star has bought the rights for the San Francisco team in the upcoming season.

NUCLR GOLF shared the news on their X (formerly Twitter) account and informed fans about the newest addition to the upcoming tech-forward league. One fan wrote:

"Hmm that was much quicker than a Liv franchise lmfao"

Tiger Woods' TGL San Francisco team includes Steph Curry, Marc Lasry, and other investors from the NBA like Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson.

Another fan felt the move was "great stuff."

Steph Curry is not the first athlete to invest money into the upcoming tech-forward league. Even Serena Williams, her sister, and husband Alexis Ohanian have bought a team in the planned league.

One fan stated that they were surprised to see how investors and players are turning their interest towards Tiger Woods' TGL.

Another fan said it looked like they were all investing in NFTs.

What did Marc Lasry partner say about Steph Curry joining the Tiger Woods' TGL?

In a recent press release by Tiger Woods' TGL, Steph Curry and Marc Lasry of Avenue Capital Group have acquired the rights for a team based in San Francisco. Other NBA stars like Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson have come in as additional investors for the team.

Lasry released a press release stating that Avenue Capital Group is "thrilled" to work alongside Curry and partner with TMRW Sports. He added that it's great to represent a team based in San Francisco, which is a center of tech innovation itself. He said:

"Avenue is thrilled to be working with Stephen Curry, in partnership with TMRW Sports as a founding TGL team. Our ownership group is excited to become stewards of TGL San Francisco and to represent Northern California, which is the center of tech innovation and is a perfect location for a TGL team in this extraordinary new sports league.

"As we move towards the launch of TGL's inaugural season in January 2024, TGL San Francisco will be focused on developing an extraordinary team of talented players and we are excited to have Andre and Klay as part of our amazing ownership group."

Tiger Woods' TGL will start in January 2024 with six teams of four players each. It will be played at SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens.