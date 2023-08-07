"That’s insane" - Paige Spiranac reacts to Bryson DeChambeau's astonishing record-breaking 58 at LIV Golf Greenbrier     

Social media star Paige Spiranac recently took to her Twitter to share her reaction to Bryson DeChambeau's unbelievable round of 58 at LIV Golf Greenbrier. There have been times when she didn't react to what was going on in the golf world, but this wasn't one of them.

Thanks to his blistering all-time tied-low score, DeChambeau won his first-ever individual LIV title, which incidentally fetched him $4 million.

Soon after his mind-blowing round of 58, Spiranac posted a tweet and wrote:

"Bryson Dechambeau just shot a 58. That’s insane. People don’t even shoot that during 4 man scrambles with mulligans."

However, in this tweet, Paige Spiranac took a sly dig at a few people who would not get to that kind of low score by even getting 'mulligans', which means a second chance to play the round or stroke.

"Try and shoot sub-60 rounds" - Bryson DeChambeau shares a piece of advice to aspiring junior golfers

It is kind of unbelievable that the 29-year-old American professional golfer shot thirteen birdies. His first win in the LIV Golf League became even more special because of his all-time tied low score round.

After his win, while speaking to the media, Bryson DeChambeau gave his advice to young junior golfers. He explained what they needed to do if they wanted to become professional golfers in the future.

"Yeah, so for any junior golfers out there, it's probably the best thing you can do when trying to learn how to score. You go up to the red tees and try and shoot sub-60 rounds, for a good aspiring junior golfer that's trying to be a professional golfer."

Bryson DeChambeau advised all the junior golfers to go and shoot under 60, which would give them a great mindset in the future.

He shared that his mentality on Sunday at LIV Golf Greenbrier was the same, and he didn't stop, in spite of being under -10, and just went on to go as low as possible. He said:

"I'm not really going to say it in front of the media, like - Yeah, sort of the F-you mentality, like let's go, let's get it done. It's something that led to me shooting 58 today."

"It's science" - When Paige Spiranac proved that wearing less clothes helps shoot lower

The golfer-turned-influencer is often seen on the golf course wearing very few clothes. However, she was recently seen wearing 'golf appropriate' attire.

Incidentally, that didn't go well with Paige Spiranac. She posted a tweet claiming that it is 'science' that it helps shoot lower if she wears less. She wrote:

"I want it on record that I wore a golf appropriate outfit today and it didn’t help my score. I shoot lower the less I wear. It’s science."

Well, after Bryson DeChambeau's all-time tied-low round, maybe there is something to Paige Spiranac's theory. DeChambeau completed his historic round of 58 while wearing shorts!