“The BEST kind of moment in golf!”: Fans react as Luke List clinches the Sanderson Farms title with a clutch shot and celebrates with family

Luke List clinched the PGA Tour event, the Sanderson Farms Championship's trophy on Sunday, October 8. Right from day one, the 38-year-old golfer showed terrific form throughout.

List's exceptional performance earned him $1,476,000 prize money. His most recent victory, in which he made a birdie putt in the playoff round and enjoyed the greatest moments with his family, received accolades from his admirers.

Firstly, the joyful moment of his win and his family supporting him made ripples via a video on the X (formerly Twitter) account.

Soon, golf admirers took to the X platform to congratulate the talented golfer.

Here are some more reactions:

Luke List ended the competition with a five-way playoff

On Sunday, List had a final score of 18 under par after the fourth and final round. He tied for first place in the competition alongside Ben Griffin, Ludvig Aberg, Scott Stallings and Henrik Norlander.

This led him to a playoff against the four other golfers. Here, he ultimately made a birdie putt to win the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Soon after the clutch shot, List said:

"I felt really comfortable in that moment. ... It was awesome to see it go in. I was just really happy with the way I hung in there mentally throughout the weekend without my A-game. ... Usually in the past, I would kind of fold up and get a little frustrated, and I was able to just hang in there. My caddie did a fantastic job on keeping me present. Very fortunate to come out on top."

Moreover, since his family was cheering on for him, his win became extra special. List got emotional as he went on to say:

“I think all my emotion kind of came out after that putt, and then it was just shock, really, still. But to have them there means everything. The last one my son was a little smaller and he's starting to get into golf a little bit. But just my wife, she's incredible, and her steadiness and perseverance to keep me level and positive is a job in itself."

List's victory is his second on the PGA Tour. He had defeated Will Zalatoris in a playoff to win the Farmers Insurance Open in 2022.