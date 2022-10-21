“The important role adults played in my life at such a vulnerable time...” – Simone Biles opens up about foster parents

Simone Biles is widely regarded as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time. The US athlete has bagged seven Olympic medals - four gold, one silver, and two bronze medals - in Rio and Tokyo. She is unarguably a top-tier gymnast with her awe-striking routines.

Biles is the third of four siblings. They were very young when the children went into foster care as their biological mother wasn't able to take care of them. As an opinion contributor, Simone Biles wrote a piece for USA Today in October this year. In the article, she talked about a lot of things, including her foster care experience.

She mentioned how hard it is for everyone no matter how good and well-intentioned the foster environment is.

"I was introduced to the foster care system at a young age, and it was really challenging for me. Foster care is hard for everyone. It takes incredible and special people willing to open their homes up to kids who don’t have one. But even in the best and most well-intentioned foster care environments, it’s still incredibly hard, confusing, and scary."

She highlighted the importance of the role adults played in her life during that "vulnerable" time.

"Looking back, I think one of the most critical parts to my foster care experience was the important role adults played in my life at such a vulnerable time."

She added that her parents adopting her and her sister, Adria, when she was six years old changed the course of her life.

"The love and support I received from my parents who unselfishly adopted my sister and me when I was six years old changed the entire trajectory of my life."

Simone Biles spoke about the importance of having a "consistent, caring adult" in a child's life.

"Today, I recognize just how important it is for children, particularly those who face a lot of hard things, to have a consistent, caring adult throughout their childhood."

"But I’d also like people to know – better yet understand – that gymnastics is what I do, it’s not who I am" - Simone Biles

US gymnast Simone Biles has gained worldwide history-making performances in gymnastics. She spoke about this identity of hers as a phenomenal gymnast when she wrote an article as an opinion contributor in USA Today.

"As a young adult, I can’t help but notice that people often identify me for the medals I have won. I get it: They see me on TV doing gymnastics and that is who and what I am to them."

She described feeling grateful for the recognition and the appreciation she has received in her career.

"Don’t get me wrong, I am so lucky to have people who follow my career and cheer me on. They mean everything to me. I understand why they ask me about my medals, how much work I put into training and how much fun it must all be."

However, Biles also mentioned that gymnastics was something she did, not who she was.

"But I’d also like people to know – better yet understand – that gymnastics is what I do, it’s not who I am. From a very young age, my mom instilled in me the importance of being the best Simone I can be."

She added that she liked it when people asked her about her journey because that enabled her to talk as a person.

"As a person, in and out of the gym. This is why I’ve really enjoyed when people move past the medals and ask me about my journey, because then I get to talk to them as a person. I can share with them that, simply put, life is hard. For all of us."

Every gymnastics fan in the world right now is waiting for Simone Biles' return to the gymnastics arena.

