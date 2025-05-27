The Memorial Tournament 2025 round 1 tee times and pairings explored

The PGA Tour is all set for the Memorial Tournament 2025, the next signature event on the schedule. The event will tee off on Thursday, May 29, at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

Since the Memorial Tournament 2025 is one of the eight signature events, it will be a star-studded week. World No. 2 Rory McIlroy is the only top-eligible player who has skipped this Jack Nicklaus-hosted event.

The first round of the Memorial Tournament 2025 will begin on Thursday at 7:50 am ET. Joe Highsmith and Brandt Snedeker will be in the first group and will tee off from the first hole. For the uninitiated, all the pairs will begin from the same hole, and there are no split tees this week.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler is paired with Sepp Straka for the first round action at Muirfield Village Golf Club. The duo will tee off at 1:30 pm ET on Thursday. Nick Taylor and Jacob Bridgeman will tee off at 2 pm ET on Thursday as the last pairing of the day.

The Memorial Tournament 2025, Round 1 tee times explored

Here's a look at the tee time details for the Memorial Tournament 2025, Round 1 (all times ET):

7:50 AM: Joe Highsmith, Brandt Snedeker

8:00 AM: Brian Campbell, Harris English

8:10 AM: Rickie Fowler, J.J. Spaun

8:20 AM: Justin Rose, Daniel Berger

8:30 AM: Akshay Bhatia, Tony Finau

8:40 AM: Austin Eckroat, Denny McCarthy

8:50 AM: Alex Noren, Eric Cole

9:00 AM: J.T. Poston, Adam Hadwin

9:15 AM: Cam Davis, Cameron Young

9:25 AM: Stephan Jaeger, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

9:35 AM: Wyndham Clark, Max Greyserman

9:45 AM: Ben Griffin, Shane Lowry

9:55 AM: Chris Kirk, Sahith Theegala

10:05 AM: Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth

10:15 AM: Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Åberg

10:30 AM: Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa

10:40 AM: Jhonattan Vegas, Matti Schmid

10:50 AM: Bud Cauley, Harry Higgs

11:00 AM: Andrew Novak, Lucas Glover

11:10 AM: Ryan Fox, Maverick McNealy

11:20 AM: Michael Kim, Ryan Gerard

11:30 AM: Min Woo Lee, Sam Stevens

11:45 AM: Davis Thompson, Sungjae Im

11:55 AM: Matthieu Pavon, Max Homa

12:05 PM: Taylor Pendrith, Corey Conners

12:15 PM: Matt Fitzpatrick, Tom Hoge

12:25 PM: Nick Dunlap, Sam Burns

12:35 PM: Aaron Rai, Tommy Fleetwood

12:45 PM: Brian Harman, Thomas Detry

1:00 PM: Robert MacIntyre, Byeong Hun An

1:10 PM: Si Woo Kim, Adam Scott

1:20 PM: Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay

1:30 PM: Scottie Scheffler, Sepp Straka

1:40 PM: Russell Henley, Keegan Bradley

1:50 PM: Mackenzie Hughes, Matt Kuchar

2:00 PM: Nick Taylor, Jacob Bridgeman

