The Memorial Tournament 2025 round 1 tee times and pairings explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified May 27, 2025 23:38 GMT
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn
The Memorial Tournament 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)

The PGA Tour is all set for the Memorial Tournament 2025, the next signature event on the schedule. The event will tee off on Thursday, May 29, at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

Ad

Since the Memorial Tournament 2025 is one of the eight signature events, it will be a star-studded week. World No. 2 Rory McIlroy is the only top-eligible player who has skipped this Jack Nicklaus-hosted event.

The first round of the Memorial Tournament 2025 will begin on Thursday at 7:50 am ET. Joe Highsmith and Brandt Snedeker will be in the first group and will tee off from the first hole. For the uninitiated, all the pairs will begin from the same hole, and there are no split tees this week.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler is paired with Sepp Straka for the first round action at Muirfield Village Golf Club. The duo will tee off at 1:30 pm ET on Thursday. Nick Taylor and Jacob Bridgeman will tee off at 2 pm ET on Thursday as the last pairing of the day.

The Memorial Tournament 2025, Round 1 tee times explored

Here's a look at the tee time details for the Memorial Tournament 2025, Round 1 (all times ET):

  • 7:50 AM: Joe Highsmith, Brandt Snedeker
  • 8:00 AM: Brian Campbell, Harris English
  • 8:10 AM: Rickie Fowler, J.J. Spaun
  • 8:20 AM: Justin Rose, Daniel Berger
  • 8:30 AM: Akshay Bhatia, Tony Finau
  • 8:40 AM: Austin Eckroat, Denny McCarthy
  • 8:50 AM: Alex Noren, Eric Cole
  • 9:00 AM: J.T. Poston, Adam Hadwin
  • 9:15 AM: Cam Davis, Cameron Young
  • 9:25 AM: Stephan Jaeger, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • 9:35 AM: Wyndham Clark, Max Greyserman
  • 9:45 AM: Ben Griffin, Shane Lowry
  • 9:55 AM: Chris Kirk, Sahith Theegala
  • 10:05 AM: Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth
  • 10:15 AM: Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Åberg
  • 10:30 AM: Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa
  • 10:40 AM: Jhonattan Vegas, Matti Schmid
  • 10:50 AM: Bud Cauley, Harry Higgs
  • 11:00 AM: Andrew Novak, Lucas Glover
  • 11:10 AM: Ryan Fox, Maverick McNealy
  • 11:20 AM: Michael Kim, Ryan Gerard
  • 11:30 AM: Min Woo Lee, Sam Stevens
  • 11:45 AM: Davis Thompson, Sungjae Im
  • 11:55 AM: Matthieu Pavon, Max Homa
  • 12:05 PM: Taylor Pendrith, Corey Conners
  • 12:15 PM: Matt Fitzpatrick, Tom Hoge
  • 12:25 PM: Nick Dunlap, Sam Burns
  • 12:35 PM: Aaron Rai, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 12:45 PM: Brian Harman, Thomas Detry
  • 1:00 PM: Robert MacIntyre, Byeong Hun An
  • 1:10 PM: Si Woo Kim, Adam Scott
  • 1:20 PM: Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay
  • 1:30 PM: Scottie Scheffler, Sepp Straka
  • 1:40 PM: Russell Henley, Keegan Bradley
  • 1:50 PM: Mackenzie Hughes, Matt Kuchar
  • 2:00 PM: Nick Taylor, Jacob Bridgeman
About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications