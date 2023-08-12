“The new Tiger Woods” – Fans in awe of Cameron Smith’s ‘clean’ strike from the pavement at LIV Golf Bedminster

Cameron Smith's brilliance can never be doubted. The 2022 Open Championship winner is playing at the ongoing LIV Golf Bedminster at the Trump National Golf Club. During the first-round play, he hit a shot from the concrete pavement, which left fans in awe.

LIV Golf shared a video of Smith's shot on their Instagram and Twitter handles. Smith shot the ball from a concrete pavement and the cherry on top was that he hit the ball onto the greens near the hole.

Watch the video here:

LIV Golf also shared the post on their Twitter handle. The post received immense engagement from fans. Some of them were astonished to see Cameron Smith's unbelievable shot from the concrete pavement.

One fan even called him the 'New Tiger Woods',

"The New Tiger Woods"

A fan felt that the shot from Smith was 'absolutely insane'. Another fan called it a 'hell of a shot' and later praised it by writing that Smith 'picked it clean'. Another fan noticed the 17th-hole crowd and said that they went insane seeing the pavement shot.

Here are some of the top comments from fans on LIV Golf's Twitter post:

Fans also commented on the Instagram post of LIV Golf. Many of them praised the brilliance of Cameron Smith in the LIV Golf Bedminster and how close he got the ball to the hole.

Here are some of the top comments from LIV Golf's Instagram post:

Where does Cameron Smith stand on the LIV Golf Bedminster leaderboard after Day 1?

The two-time LIV Golf winner had a terrific outing at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster this week. He scored a 5 under 66 by shooting six birdies, multiple pars, and a bogey to finish on the top of the leaderboard.

Cameron Smith is followed by Charles Howell III, who is just one stroke behind.

Below is the leaderboard of LIV Golf Bedminster after the end of the first round:

Cameron Smith is paired with Patrick Reed and Charles Howell III and they will tee off at 01:15 pm ET.