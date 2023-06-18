“The people’s champ!” – Fans react to US Open 2023 co-leader Rickie Fowler signing autographs in the dark after his third round

American professional golfer Rickie Fowler is having an incredible time at the US Open 2023, which is taking place at the Los Angeles Country Club. He is currently tied for the lead with Wyndham Clark.

After the end of round three, Fowler was seen signing autographs for his fans. The 54-hole co-leader is definitely loved by fans. The star golfer gave them his respect right back, which was the most wonderful thing at the LACC.

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF ✍️ U.S. Open 54 hole co-leader Rickie Fowler was out in the dark signing autographs after his round. ✍️ U.S. Open 54 hole co-leader Rickie Fowler was out in the dark signing autographs after his round. 🌚 ✍️ U.S. Open 54 hole co-leader Rickie Fowler was out in the dark signing autographs after his round. 👏 https://t.co/jHtnf9LUgE

Fans react to Rickie Fowler's interactions with spectators after round three at the 2023 US Open

A Twitter user called NUCLR Golf shared the image of Rickie Fowler signing autographs for his fans. A user in the comment section called him the 'People's Champ'.

Another fan called him his favorite golfer. He also shared a message for his favorite golfer, Rickie Fowler.

Debra Whitlaw @gypsycowgirl837 @NUCLRGOLF

GO RICKIE 🧡 🏻 @RickieLegion This golfer, my favorite! I am pulling for you all the way! You are more than generous to your fans, especially the kids! I love you!GO RICKIE 🧡 @NUCLRGOLF @RickieLegion This golfer, my favorite! I am pulling for you all the way! You are more than generous to your fans, especially the kids! I love you!GO RICKIE 🧡🙏🏻

A fan claimed Fowler to be the fan favorite for next 10 years. His wish is for the American golfer to win the US Open on the final day.

Rhino @SPCRhino @NUCLRGOLF @RickieLegion Fan favorite for 10+ years now. Guys a legend. Even if he loses tomorrow he will still go out and sign. Hope he snags this one @NUCLRGOLF @RickieLegion Fan favorite for 10+ years now. Guys a legend. Even if he loses tomorrow he will still go out and sign. Hope he snags this one

Fans just loved the gesture from Rickie Fowler. They called Fowler awesome. They are hoping that he wins the US Open 2023. Here are some of the top comments from fans:

Ben @UnderwoodBen1 @NUCLRGOLF @RickieLegion Safe to say the entire world is rooting for this man tomorrow @NUCLRGOLF @RickieLegion Safe to say the entire world is rooting for this man tomorrow

"We're just going to go have fun" - Rickie Fowler is cool-minded on the final day of the US Open 2023

In the past decade, Rickie Fowler has become a well-known face on the PGA Tour. The 34-year-old golfer has had five wins on the tour but is still shy of his first major.

In the ongoing US Open 2023, he is currently leading the table with fellow American golfer Wyndham Clark. Both of them had an incredible first three rounds and are leading the number three Rory McIlroy with one shot.

In a post-round interview on Saturday, Rickie Fowler shared his emotions on topping the leaderboard with Wyndham Clark. He emphasized that he is not scared to lose on the final day. He added that he is there to enjoy and would execute with everything he had and then worry about the results. He said:

"After going through the last few years, I'm not scared to fail. I've dealt with that. We're just going to go have fun, continue to try to execute, leave it all out there, see where we stand on 18."

Speaking on his possibilities of winning his first major golf tournament, Rickie Fowler agreed that it would be a great achievement for him. He also said that winning it in Southern California would be special as his family and friends are there, too. He added that this had been one of the best tournaments for him in recent times.

"We all feel nerves at times, depending on certain shots or circumstances, but I mentioned it yesterday and then still stand by it. This is the best I've felt, let alone in a normal tournament but especially a major, and I would say, really, ever in my career," Fowler added.

Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark will resume the play in the final round of US Open 2023 at 5:30 p.m at the Los Angeles Country Club.

Poll : 0 votes