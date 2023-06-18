Will there be a playoff at the US Open 2023? Exploring the top contenders and standings ahead of the final round

The US Open 2023 had fascinating first three days. The leaderboard is full of uncertainties with many players tied at several positions. Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark lead the table and are followed by Rory McIlroy who is just one stroke behind.

If round 4 ends up with the top position in the draw, then the playoff rule will be applied to decide a winner. Since 2019, the USGA has used a two-hole aggregate playoff, instead of the previous 18-hole playoff. If the playoff also results in a tie then a sudden death playoff rule will be applied.

Seeing the leaderboard of the US Open 2023, there are high chances that the top position will be tied by many. Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark already share the first rank, whereas Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Harris English, Dustin Johnson, and Xander Schauffele are not too far from jumping to the top. They are the top contenders to win or tie for the top spot.

Who leads the leaderboard of the US Open 2023 after Round 3?

Here is the leaderboard of the US Open 2023 after the end of Day 3:

T1 - Rickie Fowler -10

T1 - Wyndham Clark -10

3 - Rory McIlroy -9

4 - Scottie Scheffler -6

5 - Harris English -6

T6 - Dustin Johnson -5

T6 - Xander Schauffele -5

8 - Ryutaro Nagano -4

T9 - Tom Kim -3

T9 - Bryson DeChambeau -3

T9 - Cameron Smith -3

T12 - Hideki Matsuyama -2

T12 - Viktor Hovland -2

T12 - Min Woo Lee -2

T15 - Patrick Cantlay -1

T15 - Padraig Harrington -1

T15 - Matt Fitzpatrick -1

T15 - Collin Morikawa -1

T15 - Tony Finau -2

T20 - Shane Lowry E

T20 - Russell Henley E

T20 - Cameron Young E

T20 - Tyrrell Hatton E

T20 - Brooks Koepka E

T20 - Joaquin Niemann E

T20 - Si Woo Kim E

T20 - Keith Mitchell E

T20 - Sam Burns E

T20 - Eric Cole E

T20 - Justin Suh E

T20 - Brian Harman E

T32 - Ryan Fox +1

T32 - Patrick Rodgers +1

T32 - Billy Horschel +1

T32 - Denny McCarthy +1

T32 - Gary Woodland +1

T32 - Dylan Wu +1

T38 - Jon Rahm +2

T38 - Tommy Fleetwood +2

T38 - Sam Stevens +2

T38 - Sergio Garcia +2

T38 - Kevin Streelman +2

T38 - Austin Eckroat +2

T38 - Andrew Putnam +2

T45 - Sahith Theegala +3

T45 - Charley Hoffman +3

T45 - Sebastián Muñoz +4

T45 - Nick Hardy +4

T45 - Sam Bennett +4

T50 - Jordan Smith +5

T50 - Gordon Sargent +5

T50 - Yuto Katsuragawa +5

T50 - Mackenzie Hughes +5

T50 - Ryan Gerard +5

T55 - Adam Hadwin +6

T55 - Abraham Ancer +6

T55 - Aldrich Potgieter +6

T55 - Romain Langasque +6

T59 - David Puig +7

T59 - Ben Carr +7

T61 - Maxwell Moldovan +8

T61 - Adam Svensson +8

T61 - Jacob Solomon +8

64 - Patrick Reed +9

65 - Ryo Ishikawa +10

The US Open play will resume at 11:23 a.m. in the Los Angeles Country Club. Ryo Ishikawa will tee up first and will be Patrick Reed and Jacob Solomon at 11:34 a.m.

Table toppers Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark are scheduled to tee at 5:30 p.m. Just before them, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler will tee at 5:19 p.m.

