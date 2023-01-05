“The pettiness of the PGAT” – Fans react to missing Dustin Johnson on PGA Tour’s ‘best shots at TOC’ video

The Sentry Tournament of Champions is all set to begin on January 5 at the Kapalua Plantation Golf course in Maui, Hawaii.

As a tribute to the coveted tournament, the PGA Tour recently compiled videos of the 10 best shots ever hit at the Tournament of Champions in history. The video included Jordan Spieth (2016), Fred Couples (1994), Chez Reavie (2020) amongst others.

Tiger Woods dominated the rankings as he appeared a whopping three times for his 2005, 1997 and 2000 performances, with the last one bagging the top spot.

However, one person missing from the list was US golfer Dustin Johnson. As a result, several fans were disgruntled due to the lack of mention of the golfer.

The golfer defected to the controversial LIV Golf series from the PGA Tour in early 2022. He was one amongst several notable players who jumped ships last year. As a response to this, the PGA Tour banned all the LIV Golf players from taking part in the PGA Tour events.

While there is an official response as to why Dustin Johnson has been left out of the best shots at the Tournament of Champions video despite recording some phenomenal shots over the years, the reason could be pinpointed to the ongoing rivalry between the two leagues.

Whatever the reason might be, fans are not at all happy with the snub and have flooded the comment section to convey their feelings.

Fans are not happy with the Dustin Johnson snub

Dustin Johnson at the 2021 Sentry Tournament Of Champions - Round Three (Image via Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Fans have expressed their displeasure with the PGA Tour snubbing Dustin Johnson from the list of the top 10 best shots hit at the Tournament of Champions ever. Hence, they haven't even minced their words when doing so.

Several fans wondered where Johnson was, while adding that other LIV Golf players like Bubba Watson and Patrick Reed also deserved mentions.

Joey Lepkowski @LepkowskiJoey @PGATOUR @Sentry_TOC Love to see this was edited from prior years to remove great shots from Watson, Reed, and some of the other LIV guys. @PGATOUR @Sentry_TOC Love to see this was edited from prior years to remove great shots from Watson, Reed, and some of the other LIV guys.

Some fans called the league petty for not mentioning Johnson despite him hitting a shot that they believe should be ranked on the top.

J.A.

The pettiness of the PGAT knows no bounds.

Will you also whitewash last year’s winner from the coverage too? 🤔🤦🏽‍♂️

Imagine the 49ers whitewashing Joe Montana from their history bc he finished his career in KC. @Sentry_TOC No DJ, no Bubba? Wild.The pettiness of the PGAT knows no bounds.Will you also whitewash last year’s winner from the coverage too? 🤔🤦🏽‍♂️Imagine the 49ers whitewashing Joe Montana from their history bc he finished his career in KC. @PGATOUR @Sentry_TOC No DJ, no Bubba? Wild. The pettiness of the PGAT knows no bounds. Will you also whitewash last year’s winner from the coverage too? 🤔🤦🏽‍♂️Imagine the 49ers whitewashing Joe Montana from their history bc he finished his career in KC. 😂

Mike Fuchs @MichaelSFuchs @PGATOUR @Sentry_TOC It is beyond ridiculous that DJ's drive is not on the list (it should be #1). You can't pretend it never happened. @PGATOUR @Sentry_TOC It is beyond ridiculous that DJ's drive is not on the list (it should be #1). You can't pretend it never happened.

One user posted another top 10 best drives video according to him.

While another user was pretty harsh about his disappointment.

Well, this is not the first time that fans have gotten angry over Dustin Johnson not being mentioned. Earlier, TaylorMade hadn't involved him in their Christmas card and video much to the chagrin of fans. It made many wonder if the long association between Johnson and TaylorMade had come to an end.

