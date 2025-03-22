'There is no rush' - When Charley Hull dismissed golf in the United States

Charley Hull, now a seasoned pro with multiple titles to her name, once said early in her career that she was in no hurry to play golf in the United States.

Ad

Hull made this remark in November 2014 ahead of the Xiamen Open in China and wasn't in a hurry to commit to playing full-time on the LPGA Tour. Speaking before the tournament, Hull said (via The Guardian):

"I am only 18 so there is no rush to go and play in the States. I still want to enjoy my childhood.. Its something I would be in more of a rush to have tied down if I was 22 or 23.

Ad

Trending

"I am fortunate to be straight into the final stage, but I'm not a fan of qualifying school in a lot of ways. One bad week there and you don't get through, or one great week does get you through. It's not really ideal. If I do get that tour card, I will still pick and choose when I will play in America. I want to play there, but I still wouldn't spend loads of time over there just yet,'' Hull added.

Ad

At just 18, Hull was one of the famous names at the Xiamen Open that year, and she attended a pro-am dinner with VIPs before the event. Since then, Hull has built a remarkable career.

She won her first professional title at the 2014 Lalla Meryem Cup and became the youngest-ever Solheim Cup player in 2013. Her first LPGA victory came at the 2016 CME Group Tour championship. She carded another win at the 2019 Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open.

Ad

More recently, Hull finished runner-up at the U.S. Women's Open (2023). However, when she is not playing, Hull focuses on fitness and practice, constantly working to sharpen her skills to stay at the top of her game.

Charley Hull's 29th birthday: Full of golf and fitness grind

Charley Hull recently celebrated her 29th birthday in true athlete style. On March 20, the English golfer shared a series of pictures and videos on Instagram showcasing her celebration. In the first two videos, Hull was seen flaunting a black outfit perfecting her swing on the course.

Ad

Then she switched to an intense gym session featuring burpees and weightlifting. Hull wrapped the post, sharing a cozy selfie sporting a sky-blue beanie, black sunglasses, and layers of jackets. She captioned her post:

"Birthday golf/workout🎂🏋️✌️"

Ad

Last month, Hull appeared at the Founders Cup at Bradenton Country Club, Florida. She finished with rounds of 68, 72, 66, and 70 rating an 8-under-par total and tied for 19th place alongside Paula Reto, Leona Maguire, and Lauren Coughlin. After which she earned $23,210 in prize money.

Besides that, on March 17, Charley Hull made a bet with fellow golfer Ryan Evans, swearing to quit smoking for two months. She shared a video on Instagram where she told Evans:

Ad

"Today, I've made the decision to stop smoking, and I'm going to do a 10-grand bet that, if I pick up a cigarette in the next two months, I'll give you 10 grand," Hull said.

In addition to that, Hull is now gearing up to tee off at the Ford Championship, which takes place in Chandler, Arizona from March 27.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback