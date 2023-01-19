“There’s a line to it” – Tiger Woods on son Charlie’s ‘oomph’ on the golf course

Tiger Woods and son Charlie often tread a very difficult line between being a normal father, son, and golfers. Tiger obviously pays a lot of attention to his son's golfing ambitions and has even stated to use his own father Earl's tactics to mentally prepare him.

Tiger Woods and 13-year-old Charlie play and practice a lot of golf together. Both have shown similar competitive spirit on the field. So it was natural for anyone to wonder how much Charlie pushes his father on the greens.

After the first round of the 2022 PNC Championship, the media flocked to Team Woods. Charlie talked about pushing Tiger as much as he can. However, he specified that he knew when and where to stop.

"I push him as much as I possibly can. Once he pushes back, then I know I can push a little bit more, and then I’m done. And then I know it's going to get heated."

The reporter then turned to Tiger Woods and asked him how he dealt with the 'oomph' that Charlie gave him on the field. Tiger answered that while he doesn't mind it, he draws a line after a certain point. He smiled as he explained:

"I don’t mind the oomph, but there’s a line to it. And he knows. I'll end the line right there. And as he tries to push a little bit beyond that, but that’s where the line is."

Well, Team Woods is a dynamic duo.

"But just to have their support and their love..." - Tiger Woods on his children's support

Tiger Woods with children Sam and Charlie (Image via Chris Condon/PGA Tour)

It is no secret that Tiger Woods has had a rough two years since his horrific car crash in 2021. After months of doubts over his future in golf, Tiger finally showed signs of making a proper comeback to competitive golf in late 2022.

After the first round at the PNC Championship, he was asked how much his two children, Sam and Charlie, have supported him in this difficult time. The hands-on father replied that they did so "each and every day".

Tiger had a very emotional response even though he tried not to get "teary-eyed". He said:

"Each and every day. Each and every day. Just to be able to see their faces and see their smiles and hear their words of encouragement. I have had some tough days as he's known but just to have their support and their love...You know I am not going to get teary-eyed here but it has meant so much to me to be able to get to this point in life. And forget the stage that we are playing on but just to get to this point in life."

Certainly, having the support of one's loved ones means the world. To the much delight of fans, Woods has stated that he will be playing in 2023. However, owing to his health, his focus will mainly be on the major tournaments.

It is expected that Tiger would take part in the Masters, the PGA Championship and the Open Championship next year. He might also participate in the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill. Nevertheless, wherever he chooses to play, just seeing him return to the greens will be a treat to watch.

