“This is the best version of Tiger” – Fans react to Tiger Woods’ emotional take on how family support him for a comeback

It is no secret that US golfer Tiger Woods was going through a rough patch after his horrific 2021 car crash.

Woods hardly participated in any events post the incident, giving precedence to his health and recovery. And in those tournaments that he did take part in, his spark wasn't there yet and he could be seen struggling with leg pain. Even he himself was unsure of his future in golf.

However, much to the elation and excitement of fans, Tiger Woods made his much-awaited comeback at the Hero World Challenge that he annually hosts. However, his comeback vehicle came to a jarring stop after he was forced to pull out after suffering from plantar fasciitis.

But rather than disappoint fans, Woods went through with his slated appearances at 'The Match' and the PNC Championship in December 2022. Although he and Rory McIlroy lost to Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in 'The Match' and he and his son Charlie finished eighth at the PNC Championship, fans were just happy to see Tiger Woods back in his element.

At the PNC Championship, he was asked how his children Sam and Charlie supported him in his comeback and the proud dad got emotional giving the answer.

was emotional reflecting on how family support helped him make his return this year. Family is everything @TigerWoods was emotional reflecting on how family support helped him make his return this year. Family is everything ❤️ @TigerWoods was emotional reflecting on how family support helped him make his return this year. https://t.co/DA9dAVDsLf

He said:

"Each and every day. Each and every day. Just to be able to see their faces and see their smiles and hear their words of encouragement. I have had some tough days as he's known but just to have their support and their love...You know I am not going to get teary-eyed here but it has meant so much to me to be able to get to this point in life. And forget the stage that we are playing on but just to get to this point in life."

Fans are all hearts for Tiger Woods' tear-jerking response

Tiger Woods with children Sam and Charlie (Image via Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The PGA Tour recently posted a video of Tiger Woods saying how his children Sam and Charlie have been a great support system in his comeback.

The league captioned the video:

"Family is everything. Tiger Woods was emotional reflecting on how family support helped him make his return this year."

The emotional response given by Woods touched the hearts of many fans as they appreciated him and his son Charlie, who was also present during the media byte.

One fan stated that this was the best version of the legendary golfer.

"This is the best version of Tiger . He can be himself . Be a dad . Have fun again . Good for him …GOAT"

DrDoo @tbmm33 @PGATOUR @TigerWoods This is the best version of Tiger . He can be himself . Be a dad . Have fun again . Good for him …GOAT @PGATOUR @TigerWoods This is the best version of Tiger . He can be himself . Be a dad . Have fun again . Good for him …GOAT

Another fan wrote about how Tiger Woods' father Earl was his mentor growing up and now Woods is carrying on the legacy for his son Charlie.

"Awesome! Tiger’s father was his mentor and now he is passing that forward to his son. Everyone makes mistakes, but strong parenting is what will save the next generation. Good job"

Some fans appreciated the answer and cheered Woods on.

One fan commended Charlie for being understanding. They said that he was just like his father.

"This kid has a gift of understanding what someone is going through. Very perspective and obvious self confidence. He's very aware of his father's emotional struggles. Very likable like his father with similar drive for perfect execution."

Woods has promised a good showing in 2023 with an eye on the Masters, which will be music to the ears of golf fans across the globe.

