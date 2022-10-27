“They associated golf with pain” – When Tiger Woods opened up on the impact of golf on his children

Tiger Woods is considered the greatest golfer of all time by many and is often regarded as the face of modern-day golf. His immense talent and prowess have often led fans to wonder if his children will have the same skills.

Children of elite athletes have often risen to take center stage in sports. However, only a few have been successful. But what about the children who don’t have much interest in their parents’ careers? Woods opened up on the impact the sport has had on his children.

Tiger Woods on his career's impact on his children

Woods had returned to the PGA Tour in 2019 after an injury when he opened up about his children. Speaking in a rare interview with Dana Jacobson for 'CBS This Morning', the star golfer said that his remarkable comeback from injury had his two children concerned.

The legendary golfer was last seen at the year’s Masters with his two children, Samantha and Charlie. This appearance came after the golfer’s fourth back operation, which had made it difficult for him to walk. Moreover, the self-inflicted scandal had almost ended his illustrious career and also made him a full-time dad at the time.

When Jacobson asked him about his life as a father, Woods said that his children were concerned for him. He reflected on the Masters win and said that it meant a lot to the father in him. Tiger Woods said:

"Daddy has won golf tournaments, and he's not the YouTube guy. He's not the YouTube golfer. You know, that they — that they've seen the highlights… They see highlights of that guy. You know, I'm not that guy. I can still do it."

Speaking more about his children, Woods said:

"I am just Dad. That's all they know. They associated golf with pain. And, you know, that was — that's — you know, still is one of the tougher things that they're both excited I'm playing again. But also, 'You okay, Dad?' You know, that kinda thing. It — 'cause they — they remember those times when Dad couldn't get off the couch.”

Tiger Woods turns caddie for son

Woods has been out of action for a while as the golfer is currently rehabbing from injuries sustained from his 2021 car accident. Amid his time out, Woods turned caddie for his son, Charlie Woods.

The legendary golfer arrived in the final round of the NBIII National Junior Golf Championship in September as Charlie’s caddie.

The legendary golfer arrived in the final round of the NBIII National Junior Golf Championship in September as Charlie's caddie.

The golfer watched on as his son made the best rounds of his golf career. Playing at the Mission Inn Resort in Howey, Charlie finished with 68 strokes, four under par. The 13-year-old's stellar performance impressed many. However, it was Woods who did steal the show.

Following the event, Charlie didn’t shy away from crediting his father for the good round. Speaking to the media, Tiger Woods’ son hailed the 15-time major champion and said that it was his words of inspiration that drove him.

