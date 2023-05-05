"There's not a whole lot we have changed" - Luke Donald discusses course changes before the 2023 Ryder Cup

Luke Donald, former world number one golfer and current assistant captain for Team Europe, has been discussing potential changes to the course ahead of the 2023 Ryder Cup.

The competition, which pits Team Europe against Team USA in a match-play format, is set to take place at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy. Donald is hoping that course changes will help his team to reclaim the trophy after losing out to the Americans in 2018.

In this article, we will examine what Donald had to say about the course changes, as well as the potential impact they could have on the Ryder Cup.

Luke Donald: "Not much has changed so far"

Despite the Ryder Cup being more than a year away, Luke Donald has already visited the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club to scout out potential changes to the course. However, he noted that there haven't been many major changes to the course since it was last used for a professional event in 2017.

"There's not a whole lot we have changed, but we have added a couple of bunkers to create opportunities for better driving. I feel like Europe has good drivers of the golf ball.”

Luke Donald's comments suggest that he is more focused on helping his team prepare for the course than he is on making significant changes to the layout. This is a sensible approach, given that the Americans will also have to play on the same course and may be better equipped to handle changes that are made. By focusing on helping his team to understand the nuances of the course, Luke Donald is likely hoping to give them a strategic advantage.

Potential changes on the horizon

While Luke Donald may not have made any major changes to the course just yet, he has hinted that there could be some alterations made in the lead-up to the Ryder Cup. In particular, he has suggested that some of the rough could be trimmed back to make it easier for players to hit their shots.

"The template for European golf is to have a slightly narrower golf course, a little bit more rough, not greens that get too fast because that's obviously what the US guys are always used to."

If the rough is indeed trimmed back, this could have a significant impact on the Ryder Cup. The rough can be a major factor in dictating how players approach shots, and making it easier to navigate could lead to lower scores and more aggressive play. However, it's worth noting that any changes made will likely be carefully considered to ensure that they don't give one team an unfair advantage.

Luke Donald's focus on strategy

Throughout his career, Luke Donald has been known for his strategic approach to golf. He is a player who relies heavily on precision and accuracy, and he has, no doubt, been imparting this approach to the European team as they prepare for the Ryder Cup. In his recent comments about the course changes, he emphasized the importance of understanding the course and playing strategically.

"I think it's a fun golf course in terms of there's potentially two or three driveable par fours,” he added. “Statistically, driving is a good part of our games so to have those in there could give us a slight advantage."

By helping his team to understand the nuances of the course and encouraging them to play strategically, Luke Donald is likely hoping to give them the best possible chance of success.

End note

Luke Donald's comments about potential course changes ahead of the 2023 Ryder Cup suggest that he is more focused on helping his team understand the course than on making significant alterations to the layout. While there may be some minor changes made in the lead-up to the competition, Luke Donald's emphasis on strategy and precision is likely to be the key to success for Team Europe.

As we look forward to the 2023 Ryder Cup, it will be interesting to see how these preparations play out on the course.

