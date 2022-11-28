“These were both handmade by Scotty and I” - Phil Mickelson releases video to authenticate putters

The authentication letter is old now. Phil Mickelson has created a new way to authenticate his used putters. The American golfer, who recently joined the controversial LIV Series, released a video in which he talked about his handmade putters.

Mickelson is gifting putters to his friends that are Scotty Cameron's originals. Phil revealed that he and the Master Putter Maker for Titleist, Scotty Cameron, made the putters themselves.

Golden Age @GoldenAgeBid You’ve heard of a Letter of Authenticity, but how ‘bout this VIDEO of Authenticity from Phil Mickelson himself. You’ve heard of a Letter of Authenticity, but how ‘bout this VIDEO of Authenticity from Phil Mickelson himself. https://t.co/5UZpXjymKV

Scotty and Phil welded one of the putters in the neck as Mickelson was looking for a hosel neck and then inserted and screwed it to make it more reliable, while the other had a black face. Both putters were handmade, as Phil Mickelson confirmed in his video. He said:

"So this is to authenticate these two putters that I’m giving to friends that are Scotty Cameron originals, one with a teryllium insert, one without.”

He went on to say:

“This was before the Del Mar three, and a half really came about. So what we had to do was weld in the neck because I wanted it to be a hosel neck. And then he had to personally kind of get in the teryllium insert and screw it in there. And this is one with just a milled black face."

Phil Mickelson also revealed that he used one of the putters to win his matches. He said:

"But these were both handmade by Scotty and I. I’ve used them in tournaments in the early 2000s. I’ve won with the teryllium, for sure, and I’m not sure if I’ve won with this black one or not; I’d have to go back and look at the rounds of golf. But we made both of these together, as well as we made two blades together out of a block piece of metal. But these were handmade by Scotty and myself back around 2000, 2001.”

It is important to note that one of the putters is currently up for auction on the official site of golf memorabilia.

Phil Mickelson will no longer be part of The Match

The Match is a golf television series that is organized twice a year. The championship started on Thanksgiving Day in 2018, in which Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods had a head-to-head match, and Mickelson won the trophy.

In the second season, Tiger Woods defeated Mickelson in a team match. Although Woods has missed the season since then, Phil Mickelson has been part of the series for a long time.

However, Phil Mickelson will not be involved in the tournament this year following his departure from the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf, as per The Match producer Bryan Zuriff. He said:

"Unfortunately, he left the Tour, and that’s unfortunate for doing something like this. I love Phil, and he’s been an incredible part of this. But he knows, you know, he went where he went, and we’re connected with the PGA Tour. So, I mean, this is a PGA Tour event."

The tournament is scheduled to take place on December 10, and Tiger Woods will join the series this year. The exhibition series will feature the Current World No.1 golfer, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, and Justin Thomas.

