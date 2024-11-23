"These kids might call me Grandpa Kim" - PGA Tour's Michael Kim reacts to his RSM Classic third round pairing

Michael Kim is quite active on social media, especially X, and shares his views on various topics regularly. He recently shared a text message he received from the RSM Classic ahead of the third round.

He shared a screenshot of the message he received with information about his tee time and pairing for round three on Saturday. The message had details about his tee time, which was at 11 am local time with Michael Thorbjornsen and Luke Clanton at the Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course). He wrote:

"These kids might call me Grandpa Kim. Back in my day, there was no such thing as LIV and everyone played against each other!"

He joked they might call him Grandpa Kim as he is paired with two youngsters who are aged 23 and 21, respectively.

Michael Kim is currently competing in the RSM Classic, which is the final event in the FedEx Cup fall season. He is currently placed at T9 with the third round in progress and is just two strokes behind the leader Vince Whaley as of this writing.

How has Michael Kim performed on the PGA Tour in 2024?

Michael Kim will retain his PGA Tour card for the upcoming season: Imagn

Michael Kim has had a below-average season on the PGA Tour, especially in the regular FedEx Cup season. The 31-year-old missed the playoffs as he finished 117th in the season-long FedExCup rankings.

Kim registered just two top-10 finishes and missed 13 cuts in 29 events in both the regular and fall season FedEx Cup events. Despite not registering a win or many top-10 finishes, the one-time PGA Tour winner has made $1,299,933 as official money on the PGA Tour this year.

He has made a decent comeback in the last couple of events in the fall season, as he initially missed three cuts in a row, which put his PGA Tour card for 2025 in jeopardy.

But thanks to his T5 finish at the Shriners Children's Open and T12 at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, he is currently 110th in the FedEx Cup rankings and is all set to retain his playing rights for 2025.

Here's how Michael Kim has performed in all PGA Tour events this year.

Sony Open in Hawaii: T42

The American Express: T6

Farmers Insurance Open: T37

WM Phoenix Open: CUT

Mexico Open at Vidanta: CUT

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: CUT

Puerto Rico Open: T23

THE PLAYERS Championship: CUT

Valspar Championship: T33

Texas Children's Houston Open: T64

Valero Texas Open: CUT

Corales Puntacana Championship: T14

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: T11

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: CUT

Myrtle Beach Classic: T20

Charles Schwab Challenge: CUT

RBC Canadian Open: T14

Rocket Mortgage Classic: T52

John Deere Classic: CUT

ISCO Championship: CUT

Barracuda Championship: T24

3M Open: CUT

Wyndham Championship: W/D

Procore Championship: CUT

Sanderson Farms Championship: CUT

Black Desert Championship: CUT

Shriners Children's Open: T5

World Wide Technology Championship: T30

Butterfield Bermuda Championship: T12

