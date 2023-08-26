“These stuck up country club boys can’t play in a little rain?”: Golf fans react to play being suspended at the TOUR Championship

The third round's play of the TOUR Championship was abruptly interrupted after officials decided to take precautionary measures due to inclement weather conditions. Before the play was suspended, Viktor Hovland was leading the table being four strokes ahead of Xander Schauffele.

The PGA Tour Communications updated the fans about the suspended play at the East Lake Golf Course. In the message, it was clearly mentioned that the play was interrupted due to dangerous weather conditions at 05:28 p.m. ET.

However, the fans were not quite happy with the decision to stop the play and vented their frustration on social media. One fan questioned if the players could not play in a little rain.

"These stuck up country club boys can’t play in a little rain?!?!"

Another replied to the aforementioned commenter, saying that the officials are being cautious despite of weather being sunny at the ongoing TOUR Championship.

Fans were even being sarcastic, as one of them questioned if the dangerous situation was Scottie Scheffler's putter.

Another fan was disappointed with the TOUR Championship organizers as they started the play an hour late.

Here are some more reactions from fans.

As per the new update by the PGA Tour Communications, the play at the East Lake Golf Course resumes at 06:45 p.m. ET. The tweet read:

"The third round of the TOUR Championship will resume at 6:45 p.m. ET."

What did the TOUR Championship leaderboard look like before the play was suspended on day 3?

As mentioned earlier, Viktor Hovland is leading the table and is followed by Xander Schauffele. Meanwhile, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who entered with a 10-under advantage, has slipped to T3 rank and is six strokes deficit of the leader.

Here is the leaderboard of the TOUR Championship:

1 - Viktor Hovland (-18)

2 - Xander Schauffele (-14)

T3 - Scottie Scheffler (-12)

T3 - Keegan Bradley (-12)

T3 - Collin Morikawa (-12)

6 - Wyndham Clark (-11)

7 - Jon Rahm (-10)

T8 - Patrick Cantlay (-9)

T8 - Rory McIlroy (-9)

T8 - Adam Schenk (-9)

T11 - Sepp Straka (-8)

T11 - Jon Rahm (-8)

T11 - Matt Fitzpatrick (-8)

14 - Tommy Fleetwood (-7)

T15 - Russell Henley (-6)

T15 - Lucas Glover (-6)

T15 - Brian Harman (-6)

T15 - Sam Burns (-6)

T15 - Tyrell Hatton (-6)

20 - Corey Conners (-5)

T21 - Tony Finau (-4)

T21 - Nick Taylor (-4)

T21 - Rickie Fowler (-4)

24 - Tom Kim (-3)

T25 - Si Woo Kim (-2)