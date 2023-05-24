Brooks Koepka, The PGA Championship and PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh has attracted the eye of social media in an awkward confrontation, users worldwide in a viral scene that has left onlookers perplexed.

🗣️PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh says there's nothing to see here: "I literally said to him, I think they have 4 million photos of me. They must have 24 million photos of you. I've never seen one of them & I don't know if you ever have?"

Brooks Koepka, a seasoned golfer, won his fifth major victory at Oak Hill, putting in a strong effort on Sunday with a 3-under 67. His outstanding abilities earned him a two-shot victory over the defending Masters champion, Scottie Scheffler.

Seth Waugh said:

“I literally said to him, I think they have 4 million photos of me. They must have 24 million photos of you. I’ve never seen one of them & I don’t know if you ever have?”

Koepka took part in the usual post-victory photo session with the championship trophy, as is customary. However, Twitter users were quick to observe an apparent awkward conversation between the famed golfer and Seth Waugh, CEO of the PGA of America.

Waugh told The Times of London last week:

"Their logic about the team play being something significant that people can get behind I think is flawed. I don't think people really care about it. And I don't see how it's a survivable business model. They can fund it for as long as they want to, but no matter how much money you have, at some point, burning it doesn't feel very good."

The nature of this interaction has created much conjecture and raised many questions among the online community.

What Brooks Koepka said after lifting the title

Brooks Koepka reflected on his extraordinary achievement of winning his fifth PGA title during the post-match press conference. In a forthright statement, he voiced his opinion that the triumph will surely add to the sport's heritage. However, he emphasized that his primary focus at the moment is on his own journey.

2023 PGA Championship - Final Round

He said during his post-match presser:

"I definitely think it helps LIV, but I'm more interested in my own self right now, to be honest with you"

While acknowledging the significance of the accomplishment for the greater golf community, Brooks Koepka emphasized his individual drive and competitiveness as a PGA Championship golfer.

He expressed real happiness and satisfaction at retaining the title for the third time, emphasizing the personal fulfillment derived from the achievement:

"Yeah, it's a huge thing for LIV, but at the same time, I'm out here competing as an individual at the PGA Championship. I'm just happy to take this home for the third time."

Brooks Koepka's comments shed light on the delicate balance of group accomplishments and individual ambitions in the world of professional golf.

Brooks Koepka's sentiments resound as a tribute to his unwavering dedication to his craft and his unyielding pursuit of personal accomplishment as he basks in the glory of his fifth PGA title.

