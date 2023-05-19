Is PGA Championship 2023 host Oak Hill a tough course to play at?

The leaderboard at Oak Hill City displays a strong rivalry as the first round of the highly anticipated PGA Championship concludes.

The difficult course is a daunting test for the world's best golfers. Scottie Scheffler stands out among them, finishing the day with a remarkable score of 3 under par.

However, Scheffler faces stiff opposition as Eric Cole holds his lead after 14 holes at an incredible 5 under par. Bryson DeChambeau has finished his round and is still within striking distance at 4 under par.

Meanwhile, Dustin Johnson, Corey Conners, and Scottie Scheffler are all tied for third place after finishing the day with a good score of 3 under par.

Scheffler's outstanding performance in the first round cements his place as a strong contender in the subsequent rounds.

Other notable players on the leaderboard include Adam Scott, Keegan Bradley, Viktor Hovland, and Ryan Fox, who are all tied at 2 under par.

The struggle for the prestigious PGA Championship title heats up as the event progresses, with Oak Hill City presenting a constant test for every golfer on the course.

2023 PGA Championship was hampered at Oak Hill City

The first round of the highly anticipated 2023 PGA Championship was hampered yesterday (May 18) by weather issues at the daunting Oak Hill City course.

As darkness fell, 30 players were unable to complete their rounds, forcing the game to be suspended at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The inclement weather offered a substantial challenge, not only in terms of course difficulty but also in finishing the round within the time limit.

The tournament organizers, on the other hand, have quickly responded and stated that the first round will resume promptly at 7 a.m. on Friday, May 19, providing a fair and level playing field for all competitors.

Oak Hill City, known for its difficult layout, posed additional hurdles as the players' abilities and resilience were put to the test.

With the second round set to begin at 7 a.m., golf fans can expect a thrilling day of competition as the world's best golfers attempt to tackle the tricky course and overcome the ever-changing weather obstacles.

Rough Surface at Oak Hill

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF The 105th PGA Championship is going to be _____________ .

☠️The 105th PGA Championship is going to be _____________ . ☠️😵 The 105th PGA Championship is going to be _____________ . https://t.co/IsQdYZ6GNg

The playing surface at Oak Hill for the 2023 PGA Championship has proven to be quite rough and difficult for the players.

As fans excitedly awaited the tournament, they were welcomed by the sight of frightening roughs that would definitely test the contestants' skills and precision.

During a reporter's test, it became clear that crossing this hazardous terrain would be no easy task. As word spread about Oak Hill's difficult roughs, social media channels erupted with discussions and comments.

Some expressed shock at the brutality of the roughs, while others found it intriguing and eagerly awaited the opportunity to witness the players' abilities being put to the final test.

The Oak Hill City course has surely given a new level of difficulty and intensity to an already spectacular PGA Championship.

Oak Hill Country Club anticipates weather concerns

The 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club anticipates weather concerns. Variable circumstances at the venue can provide excitement while also putting players' endurance to the test.

PGA Champions will be distinguished by their ability to adjust game plans and maintain composure in adverse weather conditions. The first round was called off due to darkness, with 30 players remaining.

PGA TOUR Communications @PGATOURComms The first round of the 2023 PGA Championship was suspended due to darkness at 8:30 p.m. ET, with 30 players yet to complete their round.



The first round will resume at 7 a.m. on Friday.



The second round will begin as scheduled at 7 a.m. The first round of the 2023 PGA Championship was suspended due to darkness at 8:30 p.m. ET, with 30 players yet to complete their round.The first round will resume at 7 a.m. on Friday.The second round will begin as scheduled at 7 a.m.

On Friday, play will resume at 7 a.m., followed by the scheduled second round. The darkness adds a new hurdle to the already unpredictable weather, heightening the excitement for the tournament. The ever-changing weather conditions at Oak Country Club for the 2023 PGA Championship add to the competition's volatility.

Strong gusts, sudden showers, or lightning delays can all disrupt gameplay, keeping competitors and viewers on their toes.

Adaptability and composure in the face of harsh weather conditions will be critical for players looking to stand out in this difficult tournament.

Poll : 0 votes