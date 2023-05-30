“They really help with pace of play” - Padraig Harrington says he wants rangefinders 'in all tournaments'

Padraig Harrington, a renowned golfer, has publicly endorsed the usage of rangefinders in all competitions. Padraig Harrington is a proponent of incorporating this technology into the game after utilizing a range finder throughout the PGA Championship and Senior PGA Championship over the last two weeks.

Padraig Harrington fervently believes that rangefinders may speed up the game greatly, especially when players are out of position and are facing difficult yardages. The golfing community has been divided on Harrington's support for rangefinders, with comments focusing on the advantages and drawbacks of implementing this technology at various competitions.

“After using a range finder for the last 2 weeks @PGAChampionship and @seniorpgachamp, I’ve come round to believing that we should use them in all tournaments. They really help with pace of play when players are out of position with an awkward yardage. @DPWorldTour @PGATOUR.” Harrington wrote on Twitter.

Padraig Harrington @padraig_h @PGATOUR After using a range finder for the last 2 weeks @PGAChampionship and @seniorpgachamp , I’ve come round to believing that we should use them in all tournaments. They really help with pace of play when players are out of position with an awkward yardage. @DPWorldTour After using a range finder for the last 2 weeks @PGAChampionship and @seniorpgachamp, I’ve come round to believing that we should use them in all tournaments. They really help with pace of play when players are out of position with an awkward yardage. @DPWorldTour @PGATOUR https://t.co/QNwYB0uMfJ

During the recent PGA Championship and a subsequent event, rangefinders proved their worth by providing golfers with swift and precise yardages. Although caddies often rely on their own yardage books, the increased usage of rangefinders signifies a growing interest in adopting this technology across tournaments. This rule change has sparked a positive response, indicating a willingness to embrace the benefits of rangefinders in the game of golf.

"Anything to help the pace of play".

Supporters of Harrington's demand that rangefinders be used in all competitions emphasised the need for golf to adopt new technology and improve the entire experience for both players and spectators. The golfer's view is in line with a growing consensus that using rangefinders might advance the sport.

"yes, time to embrace newer tech that speeds things up".

"For me, it comes down to whether people think calculating yardage is part of the game. I tend to think that it's the ability to hit the shot where the skill lies, not their caddies prowess with pacing out distance, so it makes sense to me".

COLIN O' FARRELL @COLIXO1 @padraig_h @PGAChampionship @seniorpgachamp @DPWorldTour



I tend to think that it's the ability to hit the shot where the skill lies, not their caddies prowess with pacing out distance, so it makes sense to me. @PGATOUR For me, it comes down to whether people think calculating yardage is part of the game.I tend to think that it's the ability to hit the shot where the skill lies, not their caddies prowess with pacing out distance, so it makes sense to me. @padraig_h @PGAChampionship @seniorpgachamp @DPWorldTour @PGATOUR For me, it comes down to whether people think calculating yardage is part of the game. I tend to think that it's the ability to hit the shot where the skill lies, not their caddies prowess with pacing out distance, so it makes sense to me.

Padraig Harrington in The 2023 Senior PGA Championship

At the Senior PGA Championship, where he placed second to Steve Stricker, Padraig Harrington recently displayed his exceptional talent and tenacity. Padraig Harrington forced a playoff in the exciting competition with a putt for a birdie on the par-5 18th hole.

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship - Final Round

However, a difficult drive on the hole's replay put him in deep grass on the right side of the fairway, further putting his skills to the test. Despite a strong recovery shot, Harrington just missed a vital par putt, which gave Stricker the advantage on the opening hole of the playoffs.

Poll : 0 votes