“This is just a little bit of pain” – Tiger Woods explains the difference between pain and injury at PNC Championship

According to Tiger Woods, there is a “big difference” between pain and injury. The legendary golfer told his 13-year-old son, Charlie, that he needed to push through his pain to play.

Charlie Woods sustained a noticeable injury at the PNC Championship. The young golfer got a left-leg limp and tumbled over at least once after a tee shot. However, he pushed through the pain and played the entire round. Following his game, Tiger Woods came out to state that he had just suffered some pain and not an injury.

Charlie was speaking in an interview with SiriusXM Radio’s Brian Katrek after the PNC Championship. Opening up about the learnings from his father, the young golfer said that he had found a “new respect” for his senior after sustaining an injury. However, Tiger was quick to correct him.

Speaking in the interview, Charlie Woods said:

“I mean, I found a new respect for him now after getting a minor — very minor — injury… I wouldn’t really call it an injury — I’m just hurt. But just to see what he’s going through and how I have just like a fraction of it and how much it hurts, and it’s just cool how he’s gotten to where he is now after all he’s been through.”

Tiger Woods jumped in to add:

“Well, there’s a big difference, BK, between pain and injury. And so, this is just pain… If you’re injured, you’re not playing. This is just a little bit of pain, and it’s game time, so we go out there and we suck it up together. As I said over here, we’re perfect yin and yang — he’s got a left foot, I got a right foot, so we got two good feet. We’re good.”

Charlie agreed to his father’s words.

It’s safe to say that the 13-year-old is learning from his father. Earlier on Saturday, the young golfer had admitted that his left leg “hurts a lot.” He pushed through and finished the event, much like his ace father.

Speaking in Team Woods’ press conference after Saturday’s first round, Charlie had said:

“On some shots, it hurt a lot. Walking was tough. But it was — it was all right. It wasn’t that bad.”

Meanwhile, Tiger jumped in to state that the young golfer had a cart to move around and thus, it was “all right.”

Tiger Woods says he had fun playing with Charlie

It is pertinent to note that Tiger Woods himself played through some injuries at the event. The ace golfer was asked to rest after sustaining a foot injury last month. However, he chose to play in the PNC Championship alongside his son and risk a severe injury rather than rest.

In the SiriusXM Radio interview, Tiger Woods went on to reveal that he had “much fun” playing with Charlie.

Replying to a query on whether he had enough fun playing with his son, Tiger said:

“It’s way more fun. I mean, we were having a blast out there. Again, to be able to share family moments like this — you know, this is what we do all the time at home. And we’re used to it. People have seen it for the last couple years, but this is what it’s like each and every day at home.”

It is pertinent to note that Team Tiger settled for a T-8 finish with Team Spieth, while Vijay Singh and son Qass won the PNC Championship.

