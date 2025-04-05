Three times Charley Hull came close to grabbing a Major win

Charley Hull is one of the most prominent names in professional golf on the LPGA Tour. Even though the British golfer hasn't won LPGA Tour events like Nelly Korda or Annika Sorenstam, she has been knocking on the doors of victory for a while and has managed to win two LPGA Tour events in her career so far.

When it comes to major championships, the 29-year-old golfer hasn't found the kind of success she would have hoped for. However, there have been three instances where Hull has come extremely close to winning a major championship. Let us have a look at it.

Three times when Charley Hull came close to winning a major championship

1. 2016 ANA Inspiration

Charley Hull at the 2016 ANA Inspiration - Final Round - Source: Getty

Charley Hull competed in the 2016 ANA Inspiration after making her debut on the LPGA Tour in 2015. This was the first major championship of the year, and she wasn't one of the favorites to win or be in contention for the event, as the British golfer was a newbie on the LPGA Tour.

However, she defied all the odds and showcased some incredible skills to card -11 for the event. Hull started the event with a 70 and slowly moved up by carding 69 in all the remaining three rounds to place T2 for the event and finished just a stroke behind the leader, Lydia Ko.

2. 2023 U.S. Women's Open

Charley Hull at the 78th U.S. Women's Open - Final Round - Source: Getty

After an impressive performance at the ANA Inspiration in 2016, Charley had a lean patch where she struggled a bit and couldn't play to her potential until 2023. The British golfer was in contention to win the 2023 U.S. Women's Open despite carding 73, 72, and 71 for the first three rounds of the event.

The two-time LPGA Tour winner came back in contention at the 2023 U.S. Women's Open thanks to her incredible 66 on the final day. She carded -6 for the day on a challenging course but sadly finished T2 around three strokes behind the leader and winner, Allisen Corpuz.

3. 2023 AIG Women's Open

Charley Hull at the AIG Women's Open - Day Four - Source: Getty

Charley Hull continued her golden run in 2023 and carded another runner-up finish at a major championship. She finished solo second at the 2023 AIG Women's Open after being in contention to win the event. The British golfer was co-leading the event going into the final round with Lilia Vu.

Unfortunately, Hull struggled on the final day as she scored +1 for the day to remain -8 for the event, while Lilia Vu registered an easy win by scoring -5 for the day and -14 for the event.

