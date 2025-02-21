Throwback to how John Daly made the 1991 PGA Championship due to a 3-time Major Champion's withdrawal

John Daly created history when he won the 1991 PGA Championship in his rookie season. While Daly's path to beating Bruce Lietzke by a margin of 3 strokes was interesting enough, what was more interesting was the manner in which the country music enthusiast qualified for the prestigious tournament.

Ad

In his book, "John Daly: My Life in and Out of the Rough," Daly mentioned in detail how he qualified for the 1991 PGA Championship. As per the 58-year-old, he was first the ninth alternate, but withdrawals from golfers made him the third alternate. Once he was the third alternate, further withdrawals led to his inclusion.

However, the most significant withdrawal was that of 3-time Major champion Niko Price. Explaining the situation, John Daly wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Wednesday afternoon, my fiancée, Bet-tye, and I were on our way to Indiana. (Yeah, my clubs were in the trunk. That's my rule: never leave home without 'em.) I didn't have a hotel booked, of course, but my agents, Bud Martin and John Mas-catello, managed to get me a room that afternoon in a Residence Inn."

Ad

Further, Daly said he told the PGA Office where he would be staying just in case. Later, Daly wrote he received a message from Ken Anderson that he was going to be on the tee on Thursday. Daly revealed the circumstances that led to him playing the 1991 PGA Championship as he wrote:

"Turns out the last three guys ahead of me on the alternates list had pulled out. Bill Sander was injured, Mark Lye didn't want to play without getting in a practice round, and Brad Bryant had an illness in the family. And then Nick Price withdrew because his wife was about to give birth to their first child. So, thanks to Sue Price, I made it into the 1991 PGA Championship!"

Ad

Ad

The 1991 PGA Championship became a turning point in John Daly's career. That year, Daly became the first rookie since Jerry Pate to win a Major championship. In 1991, Daly was also named PGA Tour Rookie of the Year.

John Daly also wrote about his key to victory at the 1991 PGA Championship

The 1991 PGA Championship, won by John Daly, was a tournament that had some of the best golfers on the planet. To add to the pressure, Daly was a rookie who had never tasted success on the PGA Tour. Yet, he was able to fight the odds and emerge victorious in this tournament.

Ad

In the book "John Daly: My Life in and Out of the Rough," Daly wrote in detail about his key to victory at the 1991 PGA Championship. As per the veteran golfer, it was his fearless brand of golf that led to him clinching the trophy.

Daly mentioned:

"I played fearless golf that weekend. I just went out there and hit the ball. I just did my thing. My short game was great: I hit my approaches close, and I made a bunch of putts from inside 10 feet. Most of the time the ball went where I wanted it to. When it didn’t, I didn’t get scared. I just went and found it and hit it again. I was fearless. That was the key."

Daly's victory at the 1991 PGA Championship was a mix of favorable circumstances and sheer talent which he displayed at the Crooked Stick Golf Club in Indiana. He was awarded a sum of $230,000 for this victory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback