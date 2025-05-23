Tiger Woods' ex-coach drops a 5-word reaction to whether golfers must include the 7-Wood in their bag

Tiger Woods' former coach, Hank Haney, recently gave his verdict on a massive ongoing debate in the golf world: Do golfers really need a 7-wood in their bag? Long fairways are often a difficulty for golfers, and a 7-wood type of club may assist them in covering the ground.

The 7-Wood fairway club allows golfers to smash high and long with an angulation of 20-22 degrees. This club is slightly shorter than a 5-wood, typically measuring 41 inches. The club normally helps golfers reach distances of 170-200 yards, but the problem with it is that it produces a lot of spin, which can become a big problem sometimes.

While discussing this club, Tiger Woods' former swing coach, Hank Haney, stated that the 7-Wood is something that a player may require at times. He suggested that golfers should keep it in their bags. Haney posted this statement on X (previously Twitter).

"Yes, you probably need one"

Trending

Expand Tweet

Haney's statement on this club is particularly noteworthy, given that he was the swing instructor for one of the greatest players in history, Tiger Woods. The 15-time major winner has accomplished a great deal during his career under Haney.

Under Haney's guidance, Woods won 32 PGA Tour events and eight Major Championships. Here's a list of all the majors he won with Haney:

2005 Masters

2005 Open Championship

2006 Open Championship

2006 PGA Championship

2007 PGA Championship

2008 U.S. Open

On this list, Woods' win at the 2008 U.S. Open was even more memorable because he did so on a fractured leg. Woods finished the tournament with a total score of 283, which was regarded as one of the greatest performances in golf history.

Does Tiger Woods use 7-Wood on the course?

TGL presented by SoFi: JUP v NY - Source: Getty

7-Wood is a club that can be quite beneficial to amateur golfers and senior tour players. Interestingly, Tiger Woods has also used this 7-wood throughout the latter years of his career. He was seen utilizing one for the first time during the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park. He was using a TaylorMade SIM Max 7-wood with a loft of 21°.

This was a significant adjustment for him, given that Tiger Woods is known for his preference for long iron clubs. Reports are that Woods' health troubles, particularly his back, forced him to switch clubs.

Woods is currently injured and out of the game. He even underwent surgery for a ruptured Achilles tendon in his right hand. Due to this surgery, he is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the 2025 season, with no fixed comeback date. A typical Achilles rupture recovery takes four to six months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More