Tiger Woods is back at Riviera Country Club to play in The Genesis Invitational for the 16th time in his career. It is one of the most significant tournaments for Woods, as it is where he began his PGA Tour career.

Woods first played The Genesis Invitational (formerly known as the Los Angeles Open) in 1992, while still an amateur. The Big Cat has never won the event, although he has had several good results.

In 15 previous appearances at the tournament currently called the Genesis Invitational, Tiger Woods has made it through 11 cuts, as he was cut in 1992, 1993 and 2018, and withdrew after two rounds in 2006. His best result was finishing in second place, which he accomplished twice.

The first time was in 1998 at Valencia Country Club, where he lost in a playoff to Billy Mayfair, after tying with a score of 12 under 272. The second time was the following year, playing already at Riviera. There, he posted the same score as in previous edition, but lost by two strokes to Ernie Els.

In that period, Tiger Woods strung eight consecutive Top 20s in the event, in editions from 1997 to 2005 (he missed the 2002 edition). In addition to his two second places, his T5 in 2003 and his T7 in 2004 stand out.

How has Tiger Woods fared playing at Riviera Country Club?

Tiger Woods has played at Riviera Country Club in 14 of his 15 appearances at The Genesis Invitational. The Pacific Palisades course was the site of his three cuts in the event and also his retirement in 2006.

Riviera Country Club also saw Woods finish in the Top 20 eight times, with one second-place finish and two other Top 10s. His worst finish there (not considering the cuts and a withdrawal) was a T68 in 2020.

Woods has played 46 rounds at Riviera, four of them as an amateur (two in 1992 and two in 1993). He has played 18 of them with scores in the 60s. His personal lowest score record for 18 holes at the course is 64 (fourth round of the 2004 edition), while his lowest score record for 72 holes is 12 under 272, achieved in 1999, when he finished second.

His worst record at Riviera for a round is a 78 (second round in 1993, when he was still an amateur). His worst 72-hole score is 11-over 295, when he finished T68 in 2020.

Woods' most recent appearance at Riviera was at the 2023 Genesis Invitational. There he finished T45, with a score of 1 under 283. His performance included 1 eagle, 13 birdies and 14 bogeys, with rounds of 69, 74, 67 and 73.