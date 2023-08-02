Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson set for high-stakes showdown as LIV Golf's future hangs in the balance

Almost three decades have witnessed Phil Mickelson pose as Tiger Woods' biggest rival. However, Woods has had the upper edge over the former regarding statistics and earnings.

Over the years, Woods struggled to compete regularly due to multiple injuries. Meanwhile, Mickelson shifted to LIV Golf as their biggest face. As a matter of fact, in the last 41 majors conducted, the pair have managed to secure just two honors collectively between them.

In the midst of the PGA Tour and PIF (the financers of the Breakaway series) merger, Tiger Woods was inducted into the American Tour's policy board. Phil Mickelson, meanwhile, is already the biggest spokesperson for the Saudi-backed league.

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson (via Getty Images)

With LIV Golf's future hanging in the balance, the rivalry between the two California-born golfers has intensified once again. However, when the framework of the merger was in progress, Jimmy Dunne, the man behind the deal, assured that PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan has full rights to decide the breakaway deal.

But after the announcement of Tiger Woods as one of six new player directors, the legendary golfer will enjoy some great powers, which could technically mean that the League's future lies in his hands too.

Although Phil Mickelson is confident that LIV Golf will thrive further in the future, there is still uncertainty surrounding it. PIF head Yasir Al-Rumayyan already allowing the PGA tour to decide the future as they agreed to let go of the lawsuits, but the future of the breakaway series remains unclear.

"This is a critical point for the Tour" - Tiger Woods speaks after being elected as PGA Tour policy board Players Director.

After the announcement of the merger deal with the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour, and the Public Investment Fund, players were unhappy to not have been involved in the meetings that allegedly were secretive.

However, before the speculated merger happens, the American Tour announced 15-time major champion Tiger Woods as one of the six players directors into their policy board. He, alongside his pals, will have a major say in deciding the future of LIV Golf.

After being elected as Player Director, Woods stated via a statement that he felt honored to represent his fellow players.

"I am honored to represent the players of the PGA Tour. This is a critical point for the Tour, and the players will do their best to make certain that any changes that are made in Tour operations are in the best interest of all Tour stakeholders, including fans, sponsors and players," the statement read.

The 47-year-old ace golfer added that moving forward, he will support the PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan,

"The players thank Commissioner Monahan for agreeing to address our concerns, and we look forward to being at the table with him to make the right decisions for the future of the game that we all love. He has my confidence moving forward with these changes," Woods added.

It is pertinent to note that Tiger Woods has been inactive as a player since withdrawing from the Masters 2023 earlier in April. However, despite being out of action for a few months now, he is one of the biggest voices on the PGA Tour.