Tiger Woods, Tom Brady, and all the previous winners of The Match golf tournament explored

The Match golf tournament is back with its eighth edition at Wynn Golf Club on June 29, 2023. Tiger Woods, who has been part of the tournament three times, has won it only once. However, Tom Brady has appeared the same number of times in the event and won it only once with Aaron Rodgers.

This time is unique as there will be an NFL vs NBA match play. Kansas City Chiefs teammates Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are up against the Splash Brothers of Golden State Warriors; Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

However, before every tournament, there are some frequently asked questions by fans. One such question is: Who are the previous winners of The Match golf tournament apart from Tiger Woods and Tom Brady?

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods at The Match 7 at Pelican (via Getty Images)

Here is the list of previous winners and runners-up of The Match golf tournament:

The Match: Tiger vs. Phil (Nov. 23, 2018)

Winner - Phil Mickelson

Runner Up - Tiger Woods

The Match: Champions for Charity (May 24, 2020)

Winners - Tiger Woods-Peyton Manning

Runner Up - Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady

The Match: Champions for Change (Nov. 27, 2020)

Winners - Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley

Runner Up - Stephen Curry and Peyton Manning

The Match IV (July 6, 2021)

Winners - Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers

Runner Up - Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady

The Match: Bryson vs. Brooks (Nov. 26, 2021)

Winner - Brooks Koepka

Runner Up - Bryson DeChambeau

Brady/Rodgers vs. Allen/Mahomes (June 1, 2022)

Winners - Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers

Runner Up - Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes

The Match VII (Dec. 10, 2022)

Winners - Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas

Runner Up - Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods

More details about The Match golf tournament 2023

Just like last year's June edition, which featured all NFL stars, even this year's June edition will feature stars other than the golf fraternity. This time, match play is between the NBA's Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson vs the NFL's Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

Stephen Curry and Peyton Manning at the Match: Champions For Change (via Getty Images)

This will be the eighth edition of The Match golf tournament which started back in 2018. The celebrity tournament will be held on June 29 at the Wynn Golf Club, which is holding the event for the third time in its history. The game will begin at 6:30 PM ET.

Stephen Curry and Patrick Mahomes have already appeared in the exhibition tournament. Klay Thompson and Travis Kelce will be participating in the event for the first time.

Where to watch The Match golf tournament?

The Match golf tournament's broadcasting rights are with TNT in the United States. Fans can also see the event on truTV and HLN, a TNT simulcast.

The Sling TV will also broadcast the golf competition. The Bleaching Report app will be the extensive coverage provider for the event. The Hot Seat Conference will have a similar role too. The coverage starts at 5:30 pm ET.

For fans in Europe and the United Kingdom, Discovery Plus is the exclusive coverage provider.

