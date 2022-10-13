Tiger Woods vs boxing legend Floyd Mayweather net worth comparison

Tiger Woods and Floyd "Money" Mayweather are two of the most successful individuals in their respective sports. They have a massive fanbase throughout the world.

Mayweather has retired from professional boxing but participates in exhibition matches now and then. Tiger Woods has not yet retired from golf but has played in some very selective events due to his injury record over the years. Both Woods and Mayweather have earned millions from their successful careers.

But how do they fare against each other when their net worth is compared?

What is Tiger Woods' net worth?

Tiger Woods on the golf course

Tiger Woods was officially announced as a billionaire in the month of June by Forbes. The announcement was made after Forbes estimated Woods' net worth to be at least $1 billion. The California-born golfer is said to have won $121 million in prize money alone.

Woods' total earnings in prize money is said to be more than any other professional golfer in history. But according to Forbes, his golf winnings are less than 10 percent of his career earnings. The golfer earned a huge amount of $22.9 million during one of his most successful seasons in 2007.

Tiger Woods has skipped the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour, which could have earned him millions. According to his website, he has sponsorship deals with Bridgestone Golf, Full Swing Simulators, Golf TV, Hero MotoCorp, Kowa, Monster Energy, Nike, TaylorMade, Upper D.E.C.K, 2k, and Rolex. In the past, he has had sponsorship deals with Gatorade, AT&T, and Accenture.

Tiger Woods owns a golf course design business and a live production company. He is an investor in the Nexus Luxury Collection. Woods also owns a stake in a hospital software startup and a luxury mini golf experience.

The golf legend has more career earnings on and off the field than any other pro golfer in history. He was ranked as the World's Highest paid athlete by Forbes for 10 consecutive years until 2012 when he was surpassed by Floyd Mayweather.

What is Floyd Mayweather's net worth?

Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather has earned millions from his boxing career. He has an impressive record of 50-0. The star boxer's net worth is estimated at around $450 million by Celebrity Net Worth.

But last year, speaking to Million Dollarz Worth of Game podcast, Floyd said he had earned a billion. That too, he reached those figures four years ago. He claimed his net worth to be over $1.2 billion. He earned heavily from his exhibition fights with Manny Pacquiao and Connor McGregor. In 2015, Floyd earned $250 million after he emerged victorious against the Pac-Man.

Again in 2017, Money (Floyd's Nickname) fought against mixed martial artist Conor McGregor. He won the fight through technical knockout and earned a whopping $300 million.

Currently, Mayweather has sponsorship deals with Hublot, Burger King, Grant Worldwide, TAAT Global Alternatives, Fanmio, fuboTV, and Tequila Avión. Previously, he had sponsorship deals with Reebok and FanDuel.

Floyd has bought more than 100 cars, including 16 Rolls Royces, over the last two decades. Money also owns an apartment in New York City, the Mayweather Boxing Club in Vegas, and an exclusive Gentleman's club.

Mayweather was ranked as the world's highest-paid athlete by Forbes for the years 2012, 2014, 2015, and 2018.

So between Tiger Woods and Floyd Mayweather, whose net worth is greater?

Currently, Tiger Woods looks like the richest one between the two when their net worth is compared. He has the highest chance of earning more because he hasn't retired yet. But if Floyd Mayweather decides to come out of retirement and participate in two or more exhibition fights, he may easily surpass the golf legend.

Poll : 0 votes