Tony Finau WITB (2022): What's in the bag of golfer?

Tony Finau, known as Big Tone, is a popular American golfer who plays on the PGA Tour.

Finau hit the headlines last month after winning the Cadence Bank Houston Open, making it his third PGA Tour victory of the year.

Tony was born on September 14, 1989, in Salt Lake City, Utah, and won the Utah State Amateur Championship in 2006.

Tony Finau with his Caddie (Image via Gettty)

After a successful amateur career in which he defeated future PGA Player Daniel Summerhays in the 36-hole championship match, Tony turned professional in 2007 at 17.

He started his career playing on mini-tours, including the Gateway tour and the National Pro Tour. The Scottsdale resident and his brother Gipper Finau competed at Big Break in 2009 and finished second at Big Break Disney Golf.

In 2013, he played on PGA Tour Canada and made seven cuts in eight starts. The following year, he finished T-3 at the Web.com Tour qualifying school.

Tony Finau won his first professional title at the Stonebrae Classic in August 2014.

Tony Finau WITB 2022

Driver

Ping G425 LST (9° at 7° Big -, Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 70 TX shaft)

Fairway Wood

Callaway Rogue ST (14°, Mitsubishi Diamana D Limited 80 TX shaft)

Irons

Nike Vapor Fly Pro (3, Graphite Design Tour AD DI Hybrid 105 X shaft)

Ping Blueprint (4-PW, Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 120 X shaft)

WEDGES

Ping Glide 4.0 (50, 56 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (60 degrees), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 125 Wedge shafts

Putter

Ping PLD Anser 2 D

Golf Ball

Titleist Pro V1 Left Dot

Golf Grip

Lamkin UTX Mid (Green)

Golf Apparel

Nike

Golf Shoes

Nike Janoski G

Tony Finau's professional career

The consummate golfer won his maiden title on the PGA Tour at the Puerto Rico Open, then went on to win a sudden-death playoff over Steve Marino. With the victory, he moved into the top 25 in the FedEx Cup standings.

Tony Finau is at a career-high world ranking of ninth hand has won six professional events, including five PGA Tours and one Korn Ferry Tour.

Finau finished T5 at the 2019 Masters Tournament, T4 at the 2020 PGA Championship, 5th at the US Open, and third at the Open Championship in 2019.

He won the 3M open earlier this year and the Rocket Mortgage Classic in successive weeks.

Finau was in the final group of the 2019 Masters alongside Francesco Molinari and Tiger Woods and ended up tied for fifth.

Tony Finau's family is in sports and his cousin Jabari Parker is a professional NBA basketball player, while Haloti Ngata is a former NFL player. Finau is married to Alayna, and has five children. He runs the Tony Finau Foundation and is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Finau is a good friend of famous businessman Ryan Smith, who often accompanies him in his matches and also serves as his caddie and had assisted him at the Hero World Challenge.

