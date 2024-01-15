Top 10 players to look out for at the PGA Tour American Express this week ft. Rickie Fowler and Jason Day

The American Express is already the talk of the golf world, even while the Sony Open in Hawaii is still being played. The event promises a high level of competition, with the presence of top players such as Rickie Fowler and Jason Day.

The American Express field has already been made official and includes some of the best players on the planet. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will be there, along with three other top-10 players and 22 members of the top 50.

Top 10 players to look out for at The American Express

#1 Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler's start to the 2024 season didn't go as planned, as he finished 56th at The Sentry. But he comes into The American Express with an excellent 2022-2023 season behind him. Fowler returned to the winner's circle last season after four years. He also had 18 top 25s, including eight top 10s, in 24 official starts.

#2 Jason Day

Jason Day performed extremely well at The Sentry (T10) and is another player who relaunched his career during the 2022-2023 season. The Australian won his first tournament in five years last year. He also won the (unofficial) Grant Thornton Invitational, teaming up with Lydia Ko.

If that wasn't enough, Day racked up eight top 10s in 24 tournaments, including a second-place finish at The Open Championship.

#3 Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler is at an exceptional point in his career and is one of the favorites every time he tees off in a tournament. The World No. 1 has not missed a cut on the PGA Tour since August 2022. Last season, he finished with 21 top 25s (including two wins) in 23 tournaments played.

#4 Patrick Cantlay

The 2024 season started well for Patrick Cantlay, with a T12 at The Sentry. Although the Ameican hasn't had a win since 2022, he performed very well last season (eight top 10s, including two second-place finishes).

Cantlay's world ranking of No. 5 is a testament to his consistency over the past few years.

#5 Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele is another steady player who has been winless for far too long. The American has gone almost 21 months without missing a cut on the PGA Tour, which has placed him in sixth place in the world rankings.

Schauffele played 23 tournaments last season and secured 11 top 10s, including two second-place finishes.

#6 Wyndham Clark

Wyndham Clark, the reigning US Open champion, played 28 tournaments during the 2022-2023 season and finished in the top 25 in exactly half of them. Last season brought him his first two victories, including his first Major.

The American's last two tournaments have not been very convincing; he finished second to last at the Hero World Challenge in December and T29 at The Sentry. Clark will be determined to make up ground at The American Express.

#7 Tom Kim

At just 21, Tom Kim already has three victories on the PGA Tour. The South Korean clinched two of them last season, which was his consecration on the PGA Tour. He also secured seven top 10s during 2022-23.

#8 Chris Kirk

Chris Kirk relaunched his career in 2023 with a win and eight top 25s and began 2024 by winning The Sentry at the Kapalua Resort. The victory saw Kirk rise to No. 21 in the rankings.

#9 Tony Finau

Tony Finau is one of the most solid players on the PGA Tour. Two wins and 11 other top 25s last season are a testament to his consistency. In addition, he missed only four cuts in 24 events.

Finau has won at least one tournament a year since 2021 and will be looking to continue his streak at The American Express.

#10 Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas, a two-time Major champion, heads into The American Express trying to put behind him what was probably the worst season of his career. The La Quinta event will be his official start to 2024.

While Thomas was below par during 2022-2023, he did look good at the close of the year. The American finished T5 at the Fortinet Championship and third at the Hero World Challenge, not to mention his fourth-placed finish at the DP World Tour's Nedbank Golf Challenge.