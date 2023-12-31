Top 10 potential breakout golfers in for 2023–24 season

Fans are focused on the breakout golfers with the potential to have a big impact on the DP World Tour after Nicolai Hojgaard's victory at the Tour Championship. The top 10 breakout golfers who could make a big splash in the upcoming season are revealed in this compilation.

These breakout golfers are chosen based on certain standards, such as having not yet finished in the top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking and not having won on any of the major tours, such as the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, or LIV Golf.

Top 10 potential breakout golfers

Here are the top 10 potential breakout golfers for the season 2023–24:

#1 Pierceson Coody

Pierceson Coody, with three victories in a year and a half on the Korn Ferry Tour, has showcased his winning ability. Despite glimpses of comfort on the PGA Tour, inconsistency and injuries pose challenges.

#2 Alex Fitzpatrick

Alex Fitzpatrick, younger brother of Major winner Matt, is carving his path in the golfing arena. Winning the British Challenge on the Challenge Tour and delivering notable performances on the DP World Tour, Fitzpatrick's game differs from his brother's, showcasing prowess in iron play.

#3 Tom McKibbin

Northern Ireland's Tom McKibbin, mentored by Rory McIlroy, claimed victory on the DP World Tour at just 20 years old. With a sixth-place finish in the Challenge Tour Grand Final, McKibbin is poised for further success in 2024 after securing his DPWT card.

#4 Casey Jarvis

South African Casey Jarvis, crowned Sunshine Tour Rookie of the Year, has swiftly progressed from Challenge Tour triumph to DP World Tour success, including a remarkable T-7 at the Dunhill.

#5 Dan Bradbury

At 24, Dan Bradbury, a DPWT victor, enters the new season in excellent form. Bradbury had notable finishes at various tournaments, including the Spanish Open and the DP World Tour Championship.

#6 Tom Vaillant

Frenchman Tom Vaillant has experienced a robust rise, securing victories on the Alpine Tour and transitioning successfully to the Challenge Tour. Despite a setback in the Grand Final, Vaillant's potential remains high.

#7 Jacob Bridgeman

Jacob Bridgeman, with the potential to be a consistent performer, made 22 of 26 cuts between the PGA and Korn Ferry tours last season. A well-rounded player, Bridgeman excels around the greens, though he lacks extensive experience on the PGA Tour.

#8 Taichi Kho

In his debut year post-Notre Dame, Taichi Kho, currently ranked at 379 in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), secured a victory and posted four other top-10 finishes on the Asian Tour.

#9 Parker Coody

Often in the shadow of his twin brother (Pierceson Coody), Parker Coody, currently ranked at 207 in the OWGR, boasts a formidable game marked by consistency. Qualifying for the Honda tournament and closing with an impressive 64 at the Nelson showcase his capabilities.

#10 Norman Xiong

Norman Xiong, currently ranked at 167 in the OWGR, at his best embodies the unbeatable force witnessed in junior golf and during his University of Oregon tenure. Likened to the stature of Tiger Woods by college coach Casey Martin, Xiong faces the challenge of managing pressure on the PGA Tour.