Top 5 golfers with the lowest recorded scores in history ft. Bryson DeChambeau

Golf is a really tough game! Getting a score of below 65 is considered really commendable but if a golfer gets a score below 60, it's unbelievable.

Just recently, at LIV Golf Greenbrier, Bryson DeChambeau shot a round of 58, which happens to be tied for the all-time low score in professional golf.

His lowest score helped him clinch his first-ever individual title in the Breakaway series.

Who are the top five golfers who shot the lowest recorded scores in Golf History?

Including Bryson DeChambeau, there had been four players who shot a round of 58, the lowest recorded score, in the history of professional golf, henceforth, they take up the top four spots in this list.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at the top 5 lowest recorded scores in the history of professional golf:

#5 Scottie Scheffler - 59

Since he is the 2022 Masters Champion, Scottie Scheffler automatically qualifies to be fit on this list, despite 16 other golfers shooting a similar score across the professional golf circuit.

Back in 2020, during the Northern Trust, he shot a score of 12 under 59 in the second round of play. His scorecard included 12 birdies. However, because of two abysmal rounds of play, the opening and final rounds, he finished at T4 rank on the leaderboard.

Other than him, there are sixteen other golfers who hit a round of 59, their names are - Al Geiberger (1977), Chip Beck (1991), David Duval (1999), Annika Sörenstam (2001), Masahiro Kuramoto (2003), Peter Karmis (2009), Paul Goydos (2010), Stuart Appleby (2010), Jim Furyk (2013), Justin Thomas (2017), Adam Hadwin (2017), Brandt Snedeker (2018), Oliver Fisher (2018), Kevin Chappell (2019), Yuta Ikeda (2022), and Casey Jarvis (2023).

#4 Kim Seong-Hyeon - 58

Back in 2021, Kim Seong-Hyeon became the third golfer to shoot a round of 58 in the Golf Partner Pro-Am Tournament.

However, despite his stellar show, he could only finish on T11 on the leaderboard of the Japan Golf Tour event.

Kim Seong-Hyeon (via Getty Images)

He currently plays on the PGA Tour and is still searching for his first victory there.

#3 Ryo Ishikawa - 58

Since 1977, when Al Geiberger recorded an all-time low score of 59, several golfers came and tied the record, but nobody could ever go even a shot lower.

But during The Crowns 2010, a Japan Golf Tour event, a merely 18-year-old Japanese golfer broke the record of all-time low record score in a golf round.

Ryo Ishikawa, now 31, shot 12 under 58 to win the event and became the first golfer to shoot an all-time low score.

#2 Jim Furyk - 58

Back in 2016, during the Travelers Championship, the 7-time PGA Tour champion shot an unbelievable fourth round of 58, which he carded with the help of one eagle and ten birdies.

Jim Furyk at the Travelers Championship 2016 (via Getty Images)

Despite the heroics, Jim Furyk could not win the event, but, he made a stellar jump of 65 places in the leaderboard to sit on tied fifth rank.

Interestingly, this happens to be PGA Tour's sole all-time low score as well.

#1 Bryson DeChambeau - 58

The 29-year-old American golfer shot an all-time low score of 58 at the Old White Golf Course, playing in the LIV Golf Greenbrier.

Bryson DeChambeau's scorecard had 13 birdies and a bogey, which helped him to finish on the top and receive a massive $4 million paycheck.