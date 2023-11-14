Top 5 golfers missing from The RSM Classic 2023 and why ft. Scottie Scheffler and Tiger Woods

PGA Tour players will tee off at this week's RSM Classic, which is the last FedEx Fall season tournament. The tournament will start on Thursday, November 16, and will run through the weekend to conclude on Sunday, November 19 at the Sea Island Seaside Course.

The tournament has a purse of $8.4 million and features a stellar field, including the 2023 Open Championship winner, Brian Harman. However, several big names, including Tiger Woods and Scottie Scheffler, will miss the upcoming RSM Classic.

Here is a list of the five players who will not compete this week in the PGA Tour event.

Top 5 golfers missing from The RSM Classic 2023

#1 Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods (Image via Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods is quickly recovering from his injury and will return to the golf course very soon. However, he will not play at this week's PGA Tour tournament.

Owing to his injury, Woods has been away from the game for quite some time. The American will probably make his return at the Hero World Challenge, which will take place in the first week of December.

#2 Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler (Image via Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler will also miss the 2023 RSM Classic. The current world No.1 last competed at the Ryder Cup and missed all the FedEx Cup fall season events. He is set to play at the Hero World Challenge, which will start on November 30. The final of the tournament will take place on December 3.

#3 Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy (Image via Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy is set to compete at the DP World Tour Championship this week and will miss the RSM Classic. The season-ending tournament of the European Tour will concurrently run with the PGA Tour event. It will start with its first round on November 16 and will have its final on November 19.

#4 Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm (Image via Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Jon Rahm will also miss the RSM Classic after he joined the stellar 50-player field of the DP World Tour Championship. Rahm had a successful PGA Tour season in 2023. He won four tournaments this season and also played at the Ryder Cup.

The Spanish golfer made it to the top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings and competed in the season-ending PGA Tour playoffs.

#5 Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland (Image via Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Viktor Hovland was the shining star at the FedEx Cup playoffs. Securing two back-to-back victories in the playoff, Hovland then played at the Ryder Cup and displayed an exceptionally amazing performance.

However, this week, he will miss the RSM Classic as he will be playing at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.