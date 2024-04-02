Top 5 golfers to watch at the 2024 Valero Texas Open ft. defending champion Corey Conners

The PGA Tour players will next tee it up at the 2024 Valero Texas Open. The tournament is scheduled to take place at TPC San Antonio from April 4 to 7. It's a regular tournament on the circuit with a full field of 144 players.

Fans have their eyes on the tournament as Rory McIlroy will tee off this week. He last played at The Players and will finally return this week.

Defending champion Corey Conners will also play at the Valero Texas Open along with other top-ranked players, including Ludvig Aberg and former Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama.

Here are the top 5 golfers to watch at the Valero Texas Open 2024:

Top 5 golfers to watch at the 2024 Valero Texas Open

#1 Corey Conners

Corey Conners (Image via Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Corey Conners has an incredible record at the Valero Texas Open. He won the event in 2019 and 2023.

Conners is well aware of the venue and will be in action this week. He tops the power ranking of the tournament and is also one of the experts' favorite bets for the week with odds of +2500, as per CBS Sports.

The Canadian has been in decent form and has not missed any cut in the last eight tournaments he has played on the PGA Tour. In fact, his best finish of this season was recorded at The Players Championship, where he settled in a tie for 13th place.

#2 Rory Mcllroy

Rory Mcllroy (Image via Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

McIlroy is the top-ranked golfer playing at the Valero Texas Open. He is also the expert favorite to win this week with odds of +900, as per the aforementioned outlet.

The Northern Irish golfer has only played in five tournaments this season on the PGA Tour and has made the cut in all of them. He has four top-25 finishes on the season.

#3 Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama (Image via Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Hideki Matsuyama, the winner of The Genesis Invitational 2024, is another golfer who grabbed the attention of fans this week. He has been in decent form and has put forward some astonishing performances so far, including a victory. With odds of +2000, he is one of the favourite bets for the week.

#4 Ludvig Aberg

Ludvig Aberg (Image via Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Ludvig Aberg has already become a fan's favorite with his outstanding game last season. He raised people's hopes with his maiden PGA Tour victory in his debut year on the circuit. Aberg won the 2023 RSM Classic.

He had a smooth start to the 2024 PGA Tour season. The young Swedish golfer is the second favorite bet for the week with odds of +1200, as per CBS Sports.

#5 Matt Fitzpatrick

Matt Fitzpatrick (Image via Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Matt Fitzpatrick is another golfer to watch at the Valero Texas Open. The English golfer has odds of +2500 and is the favorite of the experts.

He played in eight tournaments this season and recorded one top-10 finish. Fitzpatrick last played at The Players Championship, where he finished in fifth place.