Top 5 golfers to watch at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open ft. Wyndham Clark

The 2024 WM Phoenix Open, which starts on Thursday, February 8, and ends with the final round on Sunday, February 11, is a regular PGA tour event with a full-size field. The PGA Tour tournament, which is being held at the TPC Sawgrass, has a strong field with some of the best players on the tour.

Even though Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland withdrew from the tournament, several of the top-ranked players on the PGA Tour are scheduled to grace the greens.

Here is a list of the top five golfers to watch at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open.

Top 5 golfers to watch at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open

#1 Wyndham Clark

Wyndham Clark (Image via Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament winner Wyndham Clark will return to compete at this week's PGA Tour event with the hope of replicating his last week's success at the TPC Sawgrass and adding a fourth Tour title to his accolades.

The 30-year-old won last week's PGA Tour event after the tournament was trimmed to 54 holes due to poor weather. His performance in the third round of the Pebble Beach event impressed fans when he hit 12-under 60 and made a 22-position jump on the leaderboard.

Wyndham Clark is one of the experts' favorites to win at the WM Phoenix Open with odds of +4000, as per CBS Sports.

Clark will tee off for the first round of the event on Thursday, February 8, on the first tee hole at 2:33 p.m. ET with Scottie Scheffler and Hideki Matsuyama.

#2 Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler (Image via Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler will also compete at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open. According to CBS Sports, his odds of winning the tournament this year are +500.

He has been in incredible form and recorded two top-10 finishes in the first three starts of the 2024 PGA Tour season. He will tee off with Clark for the first and second rounds of the Phoenix Open.

On Thursday, Scheffler will start his game at 2:33 p.m. ET on the first tee hole.

#3 Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas (Image via Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Justin Thomas will tee off with Adam Scott and Cameron Young for the first round of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open at 2:44 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 8. He also played at last week's Pebble Beach and settled for a tie for sixth place.

Thomas has had some good finishes since the beginning of 2024. He settled for a tie for third place at The American Express before last week's event. The American's odds of winning the Phoenix Open are +1000, as per CBS Sports.

#4 Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth (Image via Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Having finished T39 at last week's Pebble Beach, Jordan Spieth will tee off this week to improve his ranking. As per CBS Sports, his odds of winning at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open are +2000.

Spieth will tee off for the first round of the tournament on Thursday at 9:53 a.m. ET with Brian Harman and Max Homa on the 10th tee hole.

#5 Sungjae Im

Sungjae Im (Image via Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Another name playing this week is Sungjae Im with odds of +3000, as per the aforementioned outlet. He also played at the Pebble Beach tournament but struggled with his game to finish T66. However, he has had a good start to the year and is the fan favorite for this week.

The South Korean finished in a tie for fifth place at The Sentry earlier in January and T25 at The American Express. Sungjae Im will tee off on Thursday on the 10th hole at 10:15 a.m. ET with Matt Fitzpatrick and Shane Lowry.