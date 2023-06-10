Top 5 LIV Golf sleeper picks to watch out for at the 2023 US Open

The US Open, the year's third major, is just around the corner. The game will begin on Thursday, June 15, at The Los Angeles Country Club, with the top golfers in attendance. The event will feature 156 golfers competing, including the world's top three golfers, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Rory McIlroy.

Fans are focused on the major event because, for the first time since the two series merged, LIV golfers and PGA Tour players will compete on the same course.

The LIV Golf Nation recently unveiled its top five sleeper choices for the US Open, which are mentioned in the article.

Top five LIV Golf sleeper picks who can make headlines at the 2023 US Open

1) Sebastian Munoz

Sebastian Munoz (Image via Getty)

Sebastian Munoz is the newest member of LIV Golf. He joined the Saudi-backed series in the second season.

Having turned pro in 2015, Munoz has won four professional events in his career. Although he has not won a major event yet, Munoz's best finish at the US Open was recorded in 2022, when he tied for 14th place.

2) Carlos Ortiz

Carlos Ortiz (Image via Getty)

Carlos Ortiz is yet another LIV golfer who will be playing at the 2023 US Open and is one of the sleeper picks for next week's event.

He has also not won a major event in his career but was fortunate to play in all four major events. He finished in 52nd place at the US Open in 2019.

3) Sergio Garcia

Sergio Garcia (Image via Getty)

The LIV Nation's third sleeper pick for the US Open is Sergio Garcia, who qualified for the major tournament during Monday's qualification last month. He has won one major event in his career and finished third at the US Open in 2005.

Garcia has won 36 professional events in his career, including 11 PGA Tour events before he switched to compete on the LIV Golf. He has won 16 European Tours and reached number 2 in the world rankings.

4) Mito Pereira

Mito Pereira (Image via Getty)

Mito Pereira joined LIV Golf in 2023. Although he does not have a remarkable record at the US Open, Pereira finished third at a major event.

He played at the US Open twice but missed the cut. Mito Pereira is looking forward to winning the first major of his career.

After turning pro in 2015, he has won 10 professional events, including three Korn Ferry Tours. He played at the Masters earlier this year and finished in 43rd place.

5) Patrick Reed

Patrick Reed (Image via Getty)

Patrick Reed is one of the top-ranked golfers playing in the LIV series. He turned pro in 2011 and won nine professional events, including the Masters in 2018, and finished fourth at the US Open.

He had played at the Augusta event earlier in April and finished in the top 10. People have high hopes for the American golfer.

