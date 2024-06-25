Top 5 PGA Tour stars to watch at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic ft. Tom Kim

The 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic is the next big tournament on the PGA Tour that golf fans are excited about. This year's edition of the tournament will begin on June 27 and conclude on June 30. It will be held at the famous Detroit Golf Club.

In this article, we will look at five PGA Tour stars who will be in action at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

#5 Akshay Bhatia

American golfer Akshay Bhatia will be a star attraction at the 2024 Rocket Morgage Classic. Until now, the 2024 season has been a positive campaign for Bhatia. Not only did he make the cut in a lot of important tournaments but he also managed to win the Valero Texas Open.

In his last outing on the PGA Tour, Bhatia played at the Travelers Championship. He finished T5 with a score of 64-65-64-69. Before that, Bhatia also had a decent outing at the US Open where he finished T15.

#4 Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler's 2024 season has been full of mixed results. While he made the cut in some tournaments, he missed it in others. However, what makes Folwer a star attraction at the tournament is his experience and the fact that he is the defending champion.

In his last event on the tour, Rickie Fowler played at the Travelers Championship where he finished T20 and displayed some good golf. It will be interesting to see if he will be able to do better at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

#3 Min Woo Lee

Australian professional golfer Min Woo Lee had a successful 2024 US Open. Woo Lee finished T21 at the tournament, which is a good position at a Major. However, Woo Lee's best finish in 2024 came at the Cognizant Classic where he tied for second place.

Due to his performance at the 2024 US Open, Woo Lee has a ton of momentum heading into the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic. It will be interesting to see if he can pull off a win at the tournament.

#2 Cameron Young

American Cameron Young is heading into the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic with some good performances on the PGA Tour. In the Travelers Championship, the last tournament he played, Young finished T9. He looked strong in all the four rounds he played and that's why he will be a favorite heading into the tournament.

#1 Tom Kim

At the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Tom Kim will be one of the biggest favorites. The reason behind the same is his performance at the 2024 Travelers Championship. At the event, Kim forced his good friend Scottie Scheffler to playoffs.

While Kim did not manage to win, he looked good against the World No. 1. If Kim can win the Rocket Mortgage Classic, he will earn his first victory on the PGA Tour this season.