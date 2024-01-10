Top 5 sleeper picks for the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii ft. Emiliano Grillo

The 2024 Sony Open is the second PGA Tour event, part of the Hawaii swing. The championship will include a field of prominent golfers competing at the Waialae Country Club. The championship has been highly competitive in recent years and has seen an underdog pick up the trophy following an intense four rounds.

Swedish golfer Ludvig Aberg and Major winner Matt Fitzpatrick are touted as the favorites to win the championship. However, despite being clear underdogs, several golfers stake a claim to the trophy. Let's take a look at 5 such golfers expected to be sleeper picks at the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii.

5 Sleeper picks for the 2024 Sony Open

#1 Emiliano Grillo

Emiliano Grillo 2024 Sony Open (Image via Getty)

Emiliano Grillo is an Argentine golfer who has two PGA Tour wins under his belt. His most recent victory came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023. Although he is entering the tournament with unfavorable odds of +8000, Grillo has a decent chance to win the championship for several reasons.

Grillo also had a favorable start at the Sentry but couldn't maintain his consistency. With a comparatively easier field, the 31-year-old has a chance to get his first win in Hawaii.

2 Matt Kuchar

Matt Kuchar (Image via Getty)

Matt Kuchar is a veteran golfer and has tons of experience under his belt. Notably, the Waialae Country Club is where veterans usually prosper. With odds of +5000, Kuchar is a sleeper pick who can upset the favorites.

The American golfer also maintains a decent record at the Sony Open and has managed to finish in the top 10 in his last ten starts. Interestingly, his consistency has also seen a massive bump in the latter half of the last season.

3 Andrew Putnam

Andrew Putnam (Image via Getty)

Andrew Putnam finished T40 at The Sentry 2024 and is considered an underdog for the 2024 Sony Open. The American golfer has an impressive record at the Waialae Country Club, having finished 2nd and 4th in the past five years. With odds of +5000, Putnam can be considered a sleeper pick for the upcoming tournament.

4 Si Woo Kim

Si Woo Kim (Image via Getty)

Si Woo Kim is the current defending champion and will hope to make a double on January 14. The 28-year-old has unfavorable odds of +4000. However, he was the clear underdog last season as well but the South Korean golfer won the tournament by a single stroke and took home the winner's share from the purse of $7.9 million.

5 Cam Davis

Cam Davis (Image via Getty)

PGA Tour golfer Cam Davis has a strong chance to make the top 10 if not win the tournament. The Australian golfer will hope to make a comeback following a disappointing T52 performance at The Sentry just a week ago. The 28-year-old had regular top 10 finishes last season and the same will be expected from him at the 2024 Sony Open.