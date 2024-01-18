Top 5 sleeper picks to watch at The American Express 2024 ft. Taylor Montgomery

PGA Tour golfers will tee off at this week's The American Express, which will be held from January 18 to 21 in La Quinta, California.

The PGA Tour event features a full-size field of 156 golfers. Reigning champion Jon Rahm will not compete in the tournament following his deal with LIV Golf.

However, the field still has some big names and sleeper picks who could win the tournament. The top 5 sleeper picks for The American Express are listed below:

Top 5 sleeper picks to watch at The American Express 2024

#1 Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Montgomery (Image via Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Taylor Montgomery competed at last week's Sony Open and finished in the T13 position. He has had a good start to the year and could continue to dominate the golf course at this week's The American Express.

Montgomery is one of the sleeper picks of the tournament. According to CBS, his odds to win the title are +6500.

#2 Joe Highsmith

Joe Highsmith (Image via Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The 23-year-old Joe Highsmith struggled at last week's Sony Open but definitely has the potential to bounce back.

In 2023, he competed on the Korn Ferry Tour and has not missed a cut in any tournament in the six events he played towards the end of the year. Moreover, he had two top-5 finishes at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship and the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, the concluding event of the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour.

According to the PGA Tour, Highsmith's odds to finish in the top 40 at The American Express are +350.

#3 Matti Schmid

Matti Schmid (Image via Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Matti Schmid also struggled at last week's Sony Open, failing to make the cut. However, the German golfer has been in good form and finished in the top 5 at the 2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship. Although, as per CBS, his odds to win are +17000, he could finish in the top 20 with odds of +450 as per the PGA Tour.

#4 Patton Kizzire

Patton Kizzire (Image via Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

According to the PGA Tour, Patton Kizzire has a good chance to finish in the top 10 at The American Express with odds of +900. He played at the 2024 Sony Open and finished in the T13 position.

#5 Cam Davis

Cam Davis (Image via Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Cam Davis played at The Sentry in the first week of January to start the new year. He finished in the T52 position in the limited field of 59 players. However, the Australian golfer quickly bounced back at the Sony Open last week and tied for the 30th place. As per CBS, his odds of winning the tournament are +5000.