Top 5 surprising stats you may have missed from the 2022-23 PGA Tour

The FedEx Cup 2022-23 season finally came to an end last week with Viktor Hovland winning the trophy and now looking for the upcoming Ryder Cup. The new fall season of the PGA Tour will start next week and then golfers will head for the 2024 season.

This season has been filled with numerous surprises and unexpected stats. Here are the 5 most surprising stats of the PGA Tour 2022-23 season.

Top 5 surprising stats from the 2022-23 PGA Tour

#1 Harris English crossed the 100-foot barrier

Harris English (Image via Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Harris English has had an amazing year in 2023. On the sixth hole in the second round of the WM Phoenix Open, he made a putt that was 100 feet, three inches long.

The American golfer joined the Elite Club of players who made a putt count of more than 100 feet. However, his video of making the enormous putt was not captured.

During the 2011 Phoenix Open, Angel Cabrera made a 103-foot successful putt. In 2007, Ben Curtis made a putt from 100 feet at The Players Championship.

#2 Russell Henley became the fairway king

Russell Henley (Image via AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Russell Henley earned a fairway hit percentage of 71.74 on the PGA Tour in 2022–2023. The other top two finishers are Ryan Moore and Collin Morikawa.

The average driving accuracy percentage for the season is 58.57 per cent and 98 golfers recorded more than that.

#3 Patrick Cantlay made most par 5 in two shots

Patrick Cantlay (Image via USA Today Sports)

With his unusual stats for the PGA Tour in the 2022–2023 season, Patrick Cantlay amazed the public. He completed a par five in two shots the most times this season.

He goes for the glory for 76.63 per cent of the time, surpassing Rory McIlroy and Cam Young. It's interesting to note that, in his attempt, Cantlay made birdies 65% of the time, with the remaining putts.

#4 Taylor Montgomery leads the putting tally

Taylor Montgomery (Image via Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Taylor Montgomery topped the list of overall putting categories including total putting, putting average, overall putting average, birdie or better conversion percentage, total one-putts, putts per round and many more. He is a putting king for the 2022-23 PGA Tour season.

#5 Maverick McNealy's new record

Maverick McNealy (Image via Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

With an average of 1.058, McNealy topped the list of the 2022-23 PGA Tour SG Putting. Although, he struggled with his game this season, putting was the only thing that went well for him. His total SG putting average is 48.662 in 46 measured rounds.