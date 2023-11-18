Top 6 PGA Tour pros who missed the 36-hole cut at 2023 RSM Classic ft. Billy Horschel and Padraig Harrington

The second round of the 2023 RSM Classic concluded on Friday, November 17, at Sea Island. Ryder Cup hero Ludvig Aberg topped the leaderboard with a score of under 11 after the tournament's second round. Sam Ryder finished in a tie with Denny McCarthy and Eric Cole for second place.

The 2023 RSM Classic is full of unexpected twists and turns. After playing all 36 holes, a few of the top-ranked golfers were unable to make the cut. Zach Johnson, the captain of the Ryder Cup, and numerous other golfers from the PGA Tour, including Henrik Norlander, failed to make the cut.

Here are the top six PGA Tour pros who missed the cut at the 2023 RSM Classic.

Top 6 PGA Tour pros who missed the cut at 2023 RSM Classic

#1 Billy Horschel

Billy Horschel (Image via Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Billy Horschel slipped down 20 positions after the second round of the 2023 RSM Classic. He scored 70 in the first round and then played a round of 72 on Friday.

Horschel started his game with a bogey on the first hole of the tournament. He then carded two birdies and two bogeys in the inaugural round to score 70. The American golfer carded four birdies, one double bogey, and two bogeys in the second round.

#2 Padraig Harrington

Padraig Harrington (Image via Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Harrington missed the cut at the 2023 RSM Classic after playing two rounds of 72 and 70, respectively. He started his game with a bogey on the first hole and then carded another bogey on the third hole.

Harrington made two birdies, two bogeys and one double bogey in the first round of the tournament and three birdies and one bogey in the second round to score 142.

#3 Henrik Norlander

Henrik Norlander (Image via Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

After playing two rounds of 67 and 73, Herik Norlander missed the cut at the 2023 RSM Classic. Having started the game with a bogey-free round on Thursday, Norlander struggled in the second round and failed to make the cut at the Fall season FedEx Cup tournament.

He made three birdies in the first round to score 67 and carded three bogeys, four birdies, and one double bogey in the second round to score 73.

#4 Francesco Molinari

Francesco Molinari (Image via Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Francesco Molinari also missed the cut at the 2023 RSM Classic after playing two rounds of 69 and 70.

Molinari started the game with a bogey on the second hole of the first round before adding four birdies. He carded one birdie on the front nine of the first round and three on the back nine along with three bogeys to score 69.

In the second round of the game, Molinari made five birdies and three bogeys to score 70.

#5 Zach Johnson

Zach Johnson (Image via Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

American Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson played two rounds of 70 and missed the cut at the RSM Classic.

Johnson started the game on Thursday with a bogey on the first hole and then made three birdies and two back-to-back bogeys on the last two holes of the first round on Thursday. He then made four birdies and two bogeys in the second round to score 70.

#6 Augusto Núñez

Augusto Núñez (Image via Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Argentine golfer Augusto Nunez is yet another golfer who missed the cut at the 2023 RSM Classic. He played two rounds of 69 and 73 to settle for a total of 142.

Nunez made a good start to the game on Thursday. He carded four birdies and three bogeys in the first round and started the second round with a birdie on the second hole. He then made five birdies along with three bogeys and one double bogey on Friday and missed the cut.