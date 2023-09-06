Top 7 most followed golfers on Instagram ft. Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler

Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms, where people can share their lives, interests, and passions with the world. In recent times, the world of golf has not only seen epic battles on the greens but also on social media.

Golfers are known for their skills with clubs and balls, while also gaining fame for their followers on Instagram. Let's take a closer look at the top seven most followed golfers on the famous social media platform.

#7 Bubba Watson: The Left-Handed Powerhouse

LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster - Day Three

Bubba Watson's left-handed golfing skills and incredible driving distance have earned him 960k Instagram followers. Fans seem amazed by his unique attributes showcased in his posts.

#6 Dustin Johnson: The Former World No. 1

LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster - Day Two

At number six, we have Dustin Johnson. A former World No.1, Johnson has 1.2 million followers on Instagram. His posts provide glimpses into his life both on and off the course, offering fans a closer look at this renowned golfer.

#5 Jordan Spieth: The Exciting Talent

Tour Championship Golf

Jordan Spieth's unique playing style and major championship victories have earned him a significant following of 1.8 million on Instagram. His posts keep fans engaged and excited about his journey on the golf course.

#4 Rickie Fowler: The Style Icon

Tour Championship Golf

Known for his distinctive style on and off the course, Rickie Fowler's Instagram boasts two million followers. His posts reflect his personality and fashion choices, endearing him to fans.

#3 Rory McIlroy: The World No.3

Tour Championship Golf

Rory McIlroy, currently ranked third in the world, also shines on Instagram with 2.7 million followers. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch McIlroy play during the Ryder Cup 2023.

#2 Tiger Woods: The Legend

The Masters - Round Three

When it comes to Instagram followers, Tiger Woods is the undisputed champion among male golfers. With a whopping 3.2 million followers, he sits comfortably in second place on this leaderboard.

#1 Paige Spiranac: The Influential Voice

Bass Pro Shops Legends Of Golf - Round Two

Paige Spiranac may no longer play professionally, but her influence on social media surpasses many top-ranked golfers. She boasts four million Instagram followers and uses her platform to advocate for women's rights in golf.

Will Rickie Fowler and Rory McIlroy play in Ryder Cup 2023?

Rickie Fowler and Rory McIlroy will play in the Ryder Cup 2023.

They join Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland, Robert MacIntyre, and Jon Rahm, all of whom qualified automatically for the contest against the United States. The tournament will take place at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome, from September 29 to October 1.

Fowler is set to participate in his fifth Ryder Cup and has 18 top-25 finishes in 2023, including a victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in July. McIlroy is also part of the team, adding to the roster of talented golfers representing Europe in this prestigious event.